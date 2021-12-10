ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Injured in Pioneer Square Shooting Thursday Morning

By Public Affairs
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 6 days ago
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Pioneer Square neighborhood on Thursday morning.

At 8:00 a.m. a 911 caller reported someone had been shot near 2nd Avenue and Cherry Street. Police responded to the area and found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Officers began first aid and then transferred care to Seattle Fire Department Medics when they arrived. The victim declined to participate in the investigation and did not provide any information to police about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Medics transported the 29-year-old man to Harborview Medical Center.

Police found a shell casing in the 200 block of Cherry Street and photographed blood on the sidewalk near 1st Avenue and Cherry Street. Additionally, officers recovered approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine at the scene.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage from surrounding businesses and will work to identify a suspect.

ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

