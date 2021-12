Coming up with a gift idea for someone can be really hard, especially when you want the gift to be personalized and small. Whether you’re trying to make something for someone for financial or sentimental reasons, an easy holiday box might be a great idea. This gift is perfect if you are trying to get lots of people presents, such as your sports team or your coworkers. Chocolates and paper are cheap and easy to find. Handmade gifts show that you put time into making them, which signifies how much you value the person you give them to. So, let’s get to cutting and make some people’s day!

