Military

Australian military switches from European to US helicopters

By Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's military said Friday it plans to ditch its fleet...

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China trying to build first Atlantic coast warship base – here’s where

China is seeking to establish a major new military base in Africa with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, according to U.S. intelligence officials who spoke with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. A permanent base on the Atlantic coast would allow Chinese warships to rearm across the ocean from the U.S., giving easier geographic access to major U.S. cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, and more.
MILITARY
thedrive

Latest AMRAAM Air-To-Air Missile Aims To Keep Pace With China

Three decades after it first entered service, the latest F3R version of the AIM-120 has just completed its latest phase of testing. The venerable AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile, or AMRAAM, which got its first kill back in 1992, is set to get another major boost in capability. Although the U.S. military has a designated successor now in the works, the West’s most popular radar-guided air-to-air missile is about to be fielded in a new iteration, known as F3R. AMRAAMs in this configuration will have an updated guidance section and are optimized for the kind of high-end aerial combat that would ensue if the United States and its allies were ever to go to war with China, according to the missile’s manufacturer Raytheon.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Helicopters#Seahawks#Australian#European#Ap#U S Black Hawks#American
AFP

Australia warned bid for nuclear subs carries 'enormous' risks

Australia's bid to develop a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines will cost more than US$80 billion and take decades in the "most complex" project the country has ever embarked on, a study released Monday warned. The report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute -- an influential Canberra-based think tank -- said ownership of the high-tech subs built with US or British know-how would offer a major advantage in deterring aggression from China or elsewhere. But it will also be a fiendishly difficult task requiring a step-change in Australia's military and industrial capabilities. It is "probably the largest and most complex endeavour Australia has embarked upon. The challenges, costs and risks will be enormous," the think tank warned.
CHINA
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Belarus Alleges Border Violation By Ukrainian Military Helicopter

Belarus's border authority has alleged, without producing evidence, that a Ukrainian military helicopter flew up to a kilometer into Belarusian territory, underscoring increasingly tense bilateral relations as Minsk and its ally Moscow test Western resolve in the region. Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment on the accusation by the Belarusian...
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Helicopter carrying Indian military chief crashes

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s air force says an army helicopter carrying the country’s military chief has crashed in southern Tamil Nadu state. The air force did not say whether Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat was injured in the accident. Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati says four people were killed and three others were injured and taken to a hospital. Television images showed the helicopter in flames as local residents tried to douse it. Rawat is the most senior official in the Indian military. He is also an adviser to the Defense Ministry. He assumed the post last year after retiring as army chief. News reports say the helicopter was on its way from an air force base to the army defense services college when it crashed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Times Daily

UK independent body: China committed genocide in Xinjiang

LONDON (AP) — An independent, unofficial body set up by a prominent British barrister to assess evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people concluded Thursday that the Chinese government committed genocide and crimes against humanity. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
U.K.
Times Daily

US Navy fires laser weapon in Mideast amid drone boat threat

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Mideast, a system that could be used to counter bomb-laden drone boats deployed by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. Support local journalism reporting on...
ARAB, AL
TheConversationAU

Does the US have the right to sail warships through the South China Sea? And can China stop them?

Images of what appeared to be US warships emerged from China last month, but they were not anywhere near an ocean. In fact, they were thousands of kilometres away, in a desert in western China. Military experts said the mock-ups of US warships were part of a new target range developed by the People’s Liberation Army. The images demonstrate how seriously China is taking the repeated appearances of foreign warships in waters it claims to control – and why this is a worry for the stability of the region. In late November, a US destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait, prompting...
MILITARY
Times Daily

US sports leagues cope with COVID-19 outbreaks amid variants

DENVER (AP) — U.S. sports leagues are seeing rapidly increasing COVID-19 outbreaks with dozens of players in health and safety protocols, amid an ongoing surge by the delta variant of the coronavirus and rising cases of the highly transmissible omicron mutation. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
DENVER, CO
Times Daily

Ukrainian defense minister: Our troop buildup is defensive

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Tuesday that the former Soviet republic has “no plans to attack anyone,” and its gathering of troops is purely defensive amid speculations of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month. Support local journalism...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

UK warns over reliance on Russian gas as G7 ministers meet

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat welcomed Group of Seven foreign ministers to Liverpool on Saturday with a warning that “free democratic nations” must wean themselves off Russian gas and Russian money to preserve their independence. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is hosting U.S. Secretary of...
ECONOMY

