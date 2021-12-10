ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

India announces U-19 squad for Asia Cup and preparatory camp

stlouisnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked a 20-member India U19 squad for the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup to be played in the UAE from December 23....

www.stlouisnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: India shows quiet progress against COVID-19

Every day, more countries are showing the presence of the Omicron variant. But some have been making quiet progress in the fight against the coronavirus. And to the surprise of many, that includes India. India passed a milestone of sorts this week when it comes to the coronavirus. The country’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stlouisnews.net

India's Harnaaz Sandhu enters top 3 at Miss Universe 2021

Eilat [Israel], December 13 (ANI): India's Harnaaz Sandhu has entered the top 3 finalists at the 70th edition of Miss Universe, which is currently being held in Eilat, Israel. Joining her at this final step to win the crown are contestants from Paraguay and South Africa. The extravaganza features the...
CELEBRITIES
stlouisnews.net

Program to train young entrepreneurs organised in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 11 (ANI): A 'District as Export Hub' promotion training program was organised on Friday for training young entrepreneurs in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district on how to export their products in the international market. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Ministry of Commerce, and...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dhanush
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Putin’s quick trip to India

President Joe Biden held talks Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their video call follows an in-person visit the Russian president just made in the Indo-Pacific. Putin spent less than a day in India — but it was long enough to have an evening meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
WORLD
milwaukeesun.com

Cooper Connolly picked for 2nd U-19 World Cup as Australia name squad

Melbourne [Australia], December 14 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced the 15-player squad for the ICC Under 19 men's World Cup 2022 to be held in the West Indies early next year.The squad was finalised following trial matches at a training camp in Adelaide last week. Western Australian Cooper Connolly has been selected for his second ICC Under 19 World Cup, having been part of Australia's previous campaign in South Africa.The Perth Scorcher is joined by New South Wales (NSW) quick Jack Nisbet, Tasmanian all-rounder Nivethan Radhakrishnan and fast bowler Jackson Sinfield, who was included in Queensland's latest Marsh Sheffield Shield squad"Our squad includes players of all disciplines with experience in domestic cricket environments, and many have produced eye-catching performances across a variety of strong competitions this season," Anthony Clark, Australian Men's Under 19 head coach, said in a statement.
WORLD
stlouisnews.net

Pakistan becomes first team to win 18 T20Is in calendar year

Karachi [Pakistan], December 14 (ANI): Pakistan has become the first men's team to win 18 T20Is in a calendar year following the hosts' victory over the West Indies in the opening match of the series. Skipper Babar Azam's third career duck didn't deter Pakistan from recording a comprehensive and comfortable...
WORLD
stlouisnews.net

ICC Women's WC: India to face Pakistan in opening encounter on March 6

Tauranga [New Zealand], December 15 (ANI): India will face Pakistan in their opening match of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 here in Tauranga on March 6, 2022. The showpiece event will get underway on March 4, 2022 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga, with the hosts New Zealand taking on West Indies.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia Cup#Ani#India U19#Uae#Acc#Nca
stlouisnews.net

Priyanka Chopra commemorates 75 years of UNICEF

Washington [US], December 12 (ANI): On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra revisited her journey as UNICEF ambassador. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Many years ago I made a promise to do what I could for children in need across the globe, and I'm grateful to have had the privilege of working with @unicef since 2006. It is an experience that has been so enriching in so many ways - the field visits to meet children and tell their stories, the various discussions and dialogues with governments, administrators and relevant stakeholders, the learning and sharing of key information... the time I've spent with them is something that I'll cherish for life."December 11 this year marked 75 years of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).
CHARITIES
stlouisnews.net

China, Pakistan work hand in hand for green CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- China and Pakistan are keeping their commitment to making the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a green project, and enable future generations to have a green environment. Besides the green CPEC initiative, the Chinese government and companies are also supporting Pakistan in the 10 Billion Tree...
INDIA
tucsonpost.com

India set to host SAFF U-18 women's, U-19 C'ships in 2022

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): After hosting the AFC Women's Asian Cup in January-February 2021, India is all set to host two more international tournaments, namely the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship 2022 in March, and the SAFF U-19 Championship 2022 in July-August. The SAFF U-18 Women's Championship is set...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
stlouisnews.net

Growth-inflation balance, Das has his task cut in 2nd term as RBI Gov

By Gyanendra Kumar KeshriNew Delhi (India), December 11 (ANI): Shaktikanta Das has become the first Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor to get a second term since Narendra Modi-led government came into power in 2014. The former bureaucrat, who took charge of the top job at the central bank on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's ShareChat raises $266 mln for valuation of $3.7 bln

NEW DELHI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian content-sharing platform ShareChat on Thursday said it had raised $266 million in fresh funding from U.S.-based Alkeon Capital and some existing investors, pushing its valuation to $3.7 billion. The new investments, part of ShareChat's third funding round this year, was led by Alkeon...
WORLD
stlouisnews.net

Many Britons met in Spain with a golden visa and for the sake of evacuation impurities were resident fiscals in Andorra with the passive residency

For decades retiring to Spain after Brexit has been a dream for many people throughout the world, especially Britons. The reality is that there are very few who can afford retiring in such an expensive country as it was once was and now needs to tighten your belt.The fact is that retiring in Spain with golden visa or retiring in Andorra (or Monaco) with passive residency are some of the best solutions for many retirees .MySpainVisa advises Britons throughout their entire process, both golden visa and passive residence in Andorra.Many British residents have chosen not to pay taxes because they are tax residents in Andorra thanks to its saving on income by using their home as principal residence . With this Art saves from paying dues while still enjoying the benefits of Spanish sun and retiring in Andorra with passive residency.
U.K.
stlouisnews.net

India reiterates concern on terrorist entities gaining access to chemical weapons

New York [US], December 9 (ANI): India on Wednesday reiterated its concern regarding the possibility of terrorist groups and individuals gaining access to chemical weapons at the United Nations Security Council briefing on Syria (Chemical weapons). The remarks came from Prathik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UN, during...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy