TV Series

The Halo TV series' first full trailer includes live-action Master Chief and High Charity

By Alyssa Mercante
GamesRadar+
 6 days ago

We have our first official Halo TV series trailer thanks to The Game Awards, and there's a lot to unpack. Check it out above and read on for more details. We've seen Master Chief from a dimly lit, obscured viewpoint in the first teaser from November, but this is the first...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

gamepressure.com

Halo TV Series on Impressive First Trailer

The first trailer for the Halo TV series was shown during The Game Awards. The TV adaptation of the popular FPS franchise looks impressive. The Game Awards 2021 gala was traditionally dedicated to games, but it also featured a trailer for the upcoming Halo TV series, an adaptation of Microsoft's popular shooter brand.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Master Piece Trailer

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Halo Infinite is the culmination of 20 years of artistic craft, so we're celebrating with an epic Master Piece. Painted by artist Iva Troj, in olls & acrylic on canvas, the 3m by 6m work is available for all to view at London’s Saatchi Gallery until December 15.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Halo TV series trailer to premiere at The Game Awards

Rumblings of a live-action Halo adaptation have been around for ages. Now, Paramount is finally making it happen, with a trailer premiering at The Game Awards even!. The series, simply called Halo, got a teaser a few weeks ago that didn’t reveal all that much. However, to make up for it, a full-length trailer for Halo will be at The Game Awards. That’s right, Master Chief himself will be on the red carpet right beside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Ok, not really. Chief will undoubtedly be on the floor for Sting, though.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Taylor
Person
Pablo Schreiber
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

HALO: Everyone Is Counting On Master Chief On The First Official Poster For The Paramount+ Series

Following yesterday's trailer launch, Paramount+ has now shared the first official poster for the long-awaited Halo live-action television series, giving us another look at Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber). While the poster doesn't reveal much, it's actually quite notable as it depicts Master Chief holding his helmet, which could seemingly suggest...
TV SERIES
Escapist Magazine

Halo TV Series First-Look Trailer Revealed for Paramount+ at TGA 2021

At The Game Awards 2021, Paramount+ revealed a first-look trailer for the Halo TV series, which will launch sometime in 2022. “Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future,” says the description of the series from Paramount+. Check out the Halo TV series first-look trailer below.
TV SERIES
cogconnected.com

We Finally See Live-Action Footage for the Halo TV Series

It’s been a big week for Halo. Not only has Halo Infinite officially launched, but a teaser for the Halo TV series was shown at the Game Awards last night. We saw a short teaser last month, giving us a look at Master Chief’s armor, but we get a better look at the larger world of Halo in this teaser.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Games#Video Game#High Charity#Halo Tv#Paramount Plus#Spartan#Newcastle University#Pax Panel
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

HALO: Pablo Schreiber Suits Up As Live-Action Master Chief In New Still From Paramount+ Series

The live-action Halo TV series has been a long time coming. Originally in the works for Showtime, the series is now heading to Paramount+ with Pablo Schreiber (Orange is the New Black) in the lead role as Master Chief. Doing the hit Xbox series justice won't be easy, but this newly revealed still - ahead of the first trailer later tonight - bodes well for the show remaining faithful to the games.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Lost Ark release date and gameplay trailer debut for Amazon's new MMO ARPG

The Lost Ark release date has been revealed, and you won't have to wait much longer to start your journey into Arkesia. Originally developed by Smilegate RPG and released in South Korea, China, and Russia, Lost Ark was picked up by Amazon Game Studios for an adapted release in the West. Originally planned to release in fall 2021, Amazon pushed the MMO action RPG back to account for early player feedback as well as changes that Smilegate had made to the original version of the game. Now we know the official western Lost Ark release date is set for February 11. Lost Ark is free-to-play, but if you pick up a Founder's Pack via Amazon or Steam you'll be able to start playing early on February 8.
VIDEO GAMES
First Showing

New Trailer for the Live-Action 'Halo' Series Starring Pablo Schreiber

"We're lost in the dark… But you give people hope. And I'll always be with you." Microsoft has revealed the first official 60-second trailer for the live-action Halo series, which will be streaming on Paramount+ in 2022. It's being developed by Amblin Television, Microsoft Studios, and Showtime Networks, and is being showrun by Steven Kane (creator of "The Last Ship", producer on "The Closer" and "American Dad!"). The massive ensemble cast features Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, with Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Bokeem Woodbine, Jen Taylor as Cortana, Shabana Azmi, Olive Gray, Charlie Murphy, Kate Kennedy, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Danny Sapani, and Ryan McParland. The original Halo game launched for Xbox in 2001. Years later, after many sequels and spin-offs and other games (don't forget the live-action Halo 4 teaser), they've finally made a real show. Of course this looks a lot like Disney+'s The Mandalorian but with Halo characters instead. It was a success so they can easily replicate it. Lock 'n load.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

Community Policy