That a Kentucky linebacker and the Tennessee Volunteers would someday find each other, in hindsight, seems predestined. The first vivid memory that Great Crossing High School star Kalib Perry and his parents, Labreece and Michelle, have of him on the football field occurred in Knoxville. He played for a local travel team in Georgetown — the Cowboys — that won a tournament as part of the “Battle in Rocky Top,” which bills itself as “the premier postseason youth football tournament in all of America.” He was a lineman at that point in his budding career.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO