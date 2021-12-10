ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Brockington leads No. 17 Iowa State to 73-53 win over Iowa

By ANDREW LOGUE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2REAYC_0dJ1sJXM00
1 of 8

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington had 29 points and 10 rebounds as No. 17 Iowa State dominated rival Iowa in a 73-53 victory Thursday night.

Brockington made his first nine shots and finished 11 for 14 from the field to help the surprising Cyclones (9-0) remain undefeated after going 2-22 last season.

Tyrese Hunter added 11 points for Iowa State.

Jordan Bohannon scored 17 for the Hawkeyes (7-3), who shot just 27% and have lost three in a row. Iowa was averaging 90.1 points per game.

“First and foremost, I think we made them uncomfortable,” Brockington said. “We knew we had to make them uncomfortable. That would lead to misses.”

Iowa State started to pull ahead midway through the first half.

Brockington scooped up a loose ball and dunked it for a 20-17 lead. Iowa State went on a 15-2 run and built a 31-19 advantage. The Hawkeyes shot 1 for 14 during that span.

“They did a really good job, defensively, being up in our space,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said.

Bohannon ended Iowa’s drought with a 3-pointer that trimmed the margin to 31-22. Iowa State was up 38-26 at halftime.

The Cyclones maintained control in the second half, opening a 52-29 bulge on Hunter’s dunk with 13:42 remaining.

Brockington finally missed a shot when his 3-point attempt came up short with 9:07 to go.

He was also the primary defender on Iowa star forward Keegan Murray, who scored just nine points on 4-of-17 shooting.

“It was really quite heroic when you think about it,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “Not really sure what else he could do.”

BIG PICTURE

Murray was the nation’s leading scorer with 23.9 points per game, but Iowa State shut him out for the first 20 minutes. The Cyclones used a variety of double teams to cut off passing lanes and Murray was 0-for-7 shooting before halftime. He missed his first three shots of the second half as well, including a breakaway dunk. Murray finally broke through on a layup with 12:41 left. He had six offensive rebounds and three steals.

Iowa plays Utah State on Dec. 18.

It’ll be a few weeks before Iowa State can add to its list of impressive victories. After beating then-No. 25 Xavier and No. 9 Memphis, earning a road win at Creighton and dispatching Iowa on Thursday, the schedule eases. The Cyclones play Jackson State, Southeastern Louisiana and Chicago State before opening Big 12 play against Baylor on Jan. 1.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for USC QB Kedon Slovis

Former USC Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has entered the transfer portal. With the USC football program in a bit of transition under new head coach Lincoln Riley, former Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has opted to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The under-recruited signal-caller from Scottsdale, Arizona put...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa College Basketball
State
Louisiana State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
On3.com

4-star WR C.J. Williams decommits from Notre Dame

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star wide receiver C.J. Williams tells On3 that he has decommitted from Notre Dame. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Williams had been committed to the Irish since August. Williams sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. Dear family, friends & supporters,. I would like to start...
COLLEGE SPORTS
dawgnation.com

BREAKING: Georgia legacy OL Drew Bobo flips his commitment from Auburn to Georgia

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the decision made today by Georgia legacy Drew Bobo of Auburn High School in Alabama. =============================================================. Georgia Bulldog legacy Drew Bobo committed to Auburn earlier this year. When he did,...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Bohannon
Person
Fran Mccaffery
FanSided

Zach Calzada transfers: 5 potential destinations for Texas A&M QB

With Zach Calzada officially entering the transfer portal, the Texas A&M Aggies are losing a steady quarterback who helped lead them against Alabama. Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are losing the quarterback who helped them take down the Alabama Crimson Tide this season as Zach Calzada has officially entered the transfer portal. Calzada had a bit of an up and down season, but he was generally solid, helping the Aggies win more often than not.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-Star DE flips commitment from Georgia football

Class of 2022 defensive end Tyre West has flipped his commitment after being committed to Georgia football for over a year. West committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. West is an elite four-star recruit who plays high school football for Tift County in Tifton, Georgia. He’s considered one of the top in-state recruits in his class.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Brian Kelly Reportedly Lets Go Of Notable LSU Coach

Just over a week ago, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shocked the football world by leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU. In the time since he left, Kelly has been making numerous changes to the LSU coaching staff. On Tuesday afternoon, another one of his reported moves is making headlines.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Announces Transfer Destination

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced his transfer destination on Monday night. Rattler will join former Sooners assistant Shane Beamer at South Carolina. Rattler, who spent three seasons at OU after a 5-star high school career in Phoenix, announced his decision on social media. After redshirting behind Jalen Hurts in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago State#Ap#Hawkeyes#Cyclones
FanSided

Predicting the 5 biggest winners on 2021 Early National Signing Day

We are one day away from 2021 Early National Signing Day and here’s a look at five college football teams that will be big winners when it’s all over. There are few days that offer more excitement for college football fans than Early National Signing Day. It used to just be signing day, which there is a later signing day in February, but for all intents and purposes, the biggest recruiting day of the year is Wednesday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Highly-sought after transfer offensive lineman lists Florida State in final-three

The Florida State Seminoles are expected to heavily utilize the transfer portal to add experienced talent after having success with the process during head coach Mike Norvell's first two seasons in Tallahassee. Since seven scholarship players have already entered the portal following the conclusion of the regular season, the Seminoles have free reign to bring in up to seven scholarship transfers.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Iowa State Daily

Cyclones lose key defensive players to transfer portal

It was an exodus of key defensive players out of Ames on Monday, with three Iowa State defensive starters, along with a key reserve, choosing to enter the transfer portal. Isheem Young, Aric Horne and Kym-Mani King entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports on Monday. Michael Swain of...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

683K+
Followers
362K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy