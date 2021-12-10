ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Most state employees are vaccinated, but thousands avoid shots or keep status a secret

9News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article9Wants to Know has found about 4,500...

www.9news.com

wbgo.org

N.J. coronavirus update: 70% of state employees fully vaccinated

The vaccination rate among New Jersey state employees is high, and now mirrors the rest of the Garden State, health officials said Monday. According to state data, at least 70% of the public workforce across 50 agencies is fully vaccinated; 43 of those agencies report full vaccination rates for employees at or above 75%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfsu.org

Leon County has agreed to a settlement with the state following a lawsuit over the county's employee vaccine mandate

The Leon County Commission has okayed a settlement agreement in a lawsuit over the county’s vaccine mandate. Under the agreement the country won’t have to pay the millions of dollars in fines it was facing after Gov. Ron DeSantis and the health department said the county violated state law by requiring its employees to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or lose their jobs.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Insider

Overwhelmed and 'heartbroken' Minnesota doctors took out a full-page newspaper ad to beg people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors in Minnesota pleaded in a full-page newspaper ad for people to get vaccinated. Executives from nine healthcare systems signed the letter, which was published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The doctors detailed how their ERs were "overfilled," encouraging people to get vaccinated. Overworked doctors reaching their breaking point in...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Providence Journal

New contract with $3k vaccination bonuses approved by RI's largest state employee union

Rhode Island's largest union of state workers has approved a new four-year contract that includes $3,000 bonuses to all workers vaccinated against COVID-19. The members of Rhode Island Council 94, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees voted 1,963 to 97 in favor of the deal, the union announced Thursday. "In my years of being here this is the most overwhelming ratification I...
CRANSTON, RI
Health
Politics
Public Health
Vaccines
cbslocal.com

Gov. Murphy: 70% Of New Jersey State Employees Fully Vaccinated

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — As the number of COVID-19 cases increases, state officials in New Jersey are urging people to get their vaccinations and boosters. On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy detailed the progress being made in getting state employees vaccinated. He said 70% of all employees were reported as being fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
West Central Tribune

Carris Health vaccine requirement deadline approaching, majority of employees have had their COVID-19 shots

Carris Health and its parent organization CentraCare announced their vaccine requirements for employees in August, giving their employees about four months to get their shots. There is a process for requesting a medical or religious exemption. Carris Health operates hospitals in Willmar and Redwood Falls and clinics and other facilities...
WILLMAR, MN
NJ.com

Omicron keeps spreading. Vaccine makers race to update COVID shots, just in case.

Vaccine makers are racing to update their COVID-19 shots against the newest coronavirus threat even before it’s clear a change is needed, just in case. Experts doubt today’s shots will become useless, but say it’s critical to see how fast companies could produce a reformulated dose and prove it works —— because whatever happens with omicron, this newest mutant won’t be the last.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
Complex

Man Attempts to Avoid COVID-19 Vaccine Shot and Still Get Certificate by Wearing Fake Arm

A 50-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he showed up to a COVID vaccine clinic with a prosthetic arm. According to la Repubblica, the incident happened in the northern Italy last month, after the government signed a decree making a COVID “super green pass” mandatory at bars, theatres, gyms, and other public spaces beginning next week. Not having the document will, of course, result in many inconveniences; but rather than simply get the jab, the vaccine-hesitant man decided he’d try to circumvent the system by donning a silicone arm to his vaccine appointment.
PUBLIC SAFETY

