BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — One of the main routes to Big Bear was shut for hours down due to heavy snow resulting from a large winter storm that blew through California from Monday evening through most of Tuesday. The road was reopened early Wednesday morning to all traffic, just after 6:00 a.m. Caltrans still recommended chains for anyone driving on mountain routes due to the continued hazard and freezing temperatures. State Route 38 was shut down Tuesday from Bryant to Lake Williams, cutting off access until further notice to and from Big Bear, according to Caltrans. Just after 1 p.m., Caltrans had...

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO