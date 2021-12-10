ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Tied for team lead in points

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Tavares picked up two assists in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning on Thursday. Tavares...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

FOX Sports

Draisaitl, Oilers to host the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (19-8-2, second in the Atlantic) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16-10-0, fourth in the Pacific) LINE: Oilers +105, Maple Leafs -125; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton square off against Toronto. Draisaitl is first in the NHL with 45 points, scoring 23 goals and recording 22 assists.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Team Stats Update: The Reason They’re On Top

The Toronto Maple Leafs are having a great year. Not only do the Toronto Maple Leafs sit near the top of the NHL standings, but their power-play has been lights-out, their goaltending has been incredible, and they are second in the NHL in 5v5 expected goals percentage. (All stats naturalstattrick.com and current prior to last night’s games)
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs game postponed

The news is worse for the Calgary Flames who have seven people involved in a Covid outbreak. They will have at least three games postponed, including the Leafs game on Thursday. The Leafs will have three days off between the Oilers game on Tuesday and the weekend back-to-back against the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Collects pair of points in win

Rielly scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Oilers. Rielly set up a Wayne Simmonds goal in the second period and then tallied one of his own in the third. In his last seven games, Rielly has a goal and 11 assists. The defenseman's surge has him up to 26 points, 81 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 30 contests overall.
NHL
FanSided

The Toronto Maple Leafs Are Pretty Obviously the NHL’s Best Team

It’s Official: The Toronto Maple Leafs are the NHL’s best team. The Toronto Maple Leafs currently lead the NHL in points, wins, regulation wins, and ROW. Three of the four teams ahead of them by points-percentage combine for 14 OT losses. The Leafs have but two. (stats nhl.com).
NHL
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
markerzone.com

MACDONALD GETS KO'D, RANTANEN GOES AFTER WEEGAR AT THE FINAL BUZZER BETWEEN AVS AND PANTHERS (W/VIDEO)

The Colorado Avalanche and the Florida Panthers were engaged in a battle Sunday night as the two teams looked to rough each other up all night long. One of the biggest moments came early in the second as Ryan Lomberg flattened Jacob MacDonald, leaving him out cold on the ice. Nicolas Aube-Kubel would come to the defence of his teammate, fighting Lomberg before MacDonald was carried off the ice on a stretcher.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Kane, Bergeron, Lucic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
NHL

