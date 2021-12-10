ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Sven Väth to Curate Exhibition at Museum of Modern Electronic Music

By Grant Gilmore
edmidentity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSven Väth is curating an exclusive exhibition with Tobias Rehberger for the opening of The Museum of Modern Electronic Music in 2022. Those who want to brush up on their history of electronic music and celebrate the advancements that have taken place over the past few decades will certainly want to...

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Don't miss this Kiki Smith exhibition at the National Museum of Modern Art

Zagreb is hosting works by the contemporary American artist for an exhibition dubbed "Gloria: Croatian Female Artists Salute Kiki Smith." "Croatian female artists salute Kiki Smith" The National Museum of Modern Art (Croatian: Nacionalni muzej moderne umjetnosti; abbr. NMNU) notes of the show:. "The Croatian public will have the first-ever...
MUSEUMS
cultureowl.com

Winter 2022 Exhibitions at Rollins Museum

The Rollins Museum of Art has announced the opening of three new exhibitions on January 15, on view through Spring 2022!. They are welcoming the new year with: What’s New? Recent Acquisitions, an exhibition featuring a diverse group of newly acquired works from the past two years, including Rufino Tamayo, Joyce Treiman, and Amer Kobaslija; Line, Color, Shapes and Other Stories: Abstract Art Selections from the Permanent Collection, which presents a selection of abstract art from the permanent collection that, while non-figurative, are rich in storytelling and anchored in art history. The exhibition examines the idea of geometry and balance as signifiers of beauty and harmony in ancient Greece, establishing a dialogue with From Chaos to Order, a study of the evolution of Greek art from the (chaotic) archaic period, through the (classical) Geometric period.
MUSEUMS
ArchDaily

Lesley Lokko Appointed Curator of the 18th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia

Lesley Lokko Appointed Curator of the 18th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia. The Board of La Biennale di Venezia, has appointed Ghanaian-Scottish architect, academic, and novelist Lesley Lokko as Curator of the 18th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia. The 18th International Architecture Exhibition will be held from Saturday 20 May to Sunday 26 November, 2023.
VISUAL ART
boisestatepublicradio.org

The Best Electronic Music of 2021

As the world began to open up in 2021, so did some of its dance floors and parties, and electronic artists arrived ready to map these spaces with sounds that pushed and challenged listeners to break free. The best electronic music of this year was often filled with heart-bursting passion, in the outright declarations of love for music-making in the work of Porter Robinson and MoMa Ready, and in the metallic, dizzying beauty of hyperpop's many rising stars. An A-list popstar turned to dance music for a remixed reinvention, and a veteran vinyl DJ dug in the crates to craft a joyous debut. From Jersey club to the U.K. underground, 2021's best electronic music looks like a complex melting pot of genre and history united by a fevered dedication to setting fire to the barriers and boundaries of what music can be. —Hazel Cills.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sven Väth
YourCentralValley.com

Andy Warhol exhibit coming to the Fresno Art Museum

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Art Museum will be showcasing the works of Andy Warhol next year. In a post on the museum’s website, the exhibition will be between Feb. 5 and June 26, 2022. It will feature both portfolios and individual prints by Warhol, starting with his works from the mid-1960s. The Fresno […]
FRESNO, CA
adafruit.com

The Fascinating World of Electronic Music…from 1959 #MusicMonday

As it turns out, electronic music is as dusty and old as photography and film and transistor radios and personal computers. So let’s excavate that history and listen to some of this fabulous electronic music from the ancient 20th Century. Here’s more from We Are Busy Bodies:. We Are Busy...
MUSIC
Daily Princetonian

Princeton Art Museum presents ‘Orlando,’ guest-curated by Tilda Swinton

From Dec. 4 to Jan. 23, the Princeton University Art Museum (PUAM) is presenting “Orlando,” an exhibition organized by Aperture, New York and guest curated by Tilda Swinton at Art on Hulfish, 11 Hulfish Street. Art on Hulfish is open Sunday–Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday–Saturday from...
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Dj#Curate Exhibition#Hauptwache#Momem Director
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Antonia’s 365 Hip-Hop Museum is a Collection Curated in a Love for Vinyl

If Antonia Anderson could travel back in time to give herself one piece of advice, she’d probably tell herself to stock up on milk crates because there’s no way she’d tell herself to stop collecting vinyl records. Taking a stroll through Anderson’s house is like traveling through history. Guests are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
crfashionbook.com

Carine Roitfeld is Opening Her First Museum Exhibition

The Savoir-Faire: The Mastery of Craft in Fashion exhibition, specially curated by Carine and Adrian Cheng, explores the importance of fashion preservation and honors craftsmanship by the most legendary designers around the world. The presentation includes works of haute couture and prêt-à-porter, rare artifacts from the K11 Craft & Guild Foundation, and taps into the next generation of design. It opens December 13 at the K11 Art & Cultural Centre in Hong Kong's Victoria Dockside.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
EDMTunes

New Genre of Electronic Music Emerges for Psychedelic Therapy

This week Billboard highlighted a fascinating new trend that blends electronic music with emerging psychedelic therapies. With Ketamine Clinics and Psilocybin Therapists exploding onto the wellness scene in the last several years. Practitioners and facilitators are realizing more and more, that music is an essential component of the psychedelic experience. As a result, a new genre is forming around the growing industry. A genre of largely beat-less, cohesive long-form styles intended to help the experiencer to dive deeper into the psychedelic space. There are studies that demonstrate that music is a key component to the efficacy of these sessions.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
thevintagent.com

Hypercar Exhibit at the Petersen Museum

Having been fortunate enough to garner an invite to the opening of the incredible Hypercar exhibit currently on view at the Petersen Museum, I only have one word to describe it: Snkqcywegvdrfbku! You may say to yourself “Snkqcywegvdrfbku is not a real word,” and you’d be correct. However, we’re talking about vehicles which aren’t “real”, and that you’ll also likely never see!
VISUAL ART
oneedm.com

Electronic Music Tracks to Help You Work and Study

Studying requires a lot of energy, concentration, and commitment, so young pupils seek creative but effective ways of boosting their performance. Some drink a lot of coffee or energy drinks, while others practice meditation or yoga exercises for stimulating their brain cells properly. Others like listening to some classic tracks for brain activation like Mozart or Beethoven symphonies which make them calm and focused. It seems like music can do wonders for learning but tastes differ greatly among young students with some enjoying jazz or soul tune while others prefer a more modern sound. Arguing about tastes is pointless as long as your melody helps you study, whether you love electronic music tracks or hard rock sound that can drive your neighbours crazy.
MUSIC
edm.com

Promising Electronic Music Producer CharlestheFirst Dead at 25

CharlestheFirst, a fast-rising DJ and electronic music producer, has tragically died at the age of 25. "Early this morning our beloved Charles Elias Ingalls passed away in his sleep," reads a tweeted statement shared by Lab Group, a multimedia collective co-founded by CharlestheFirst. "Amongst many things, Charles was a larger than life presence that deeply moved and affected all who knew him."
MUSIC
websterontheweb.com

Burkardt Creche a centerpiece of museum’s holiday exhibits

When I was at the Webster Museum last Saturday for White Christmas, I mostly wanted to check out all of the newly decorated miniature Christmas trees that have been placed throughout for their annual Festival of Trees. But I was delighted to find a few surprises. The most wonderful of...
WEBSTER, NY
stljewishlight.org

The secret Jewish history of John Lennon

“This story was originally published on December 8, by the Forward. Sign up here to get the latest stories from the Forward delivered to you each morning.”. Had he not been gunned down on Dec. 8, 1980 by a deranged “fan” lying in wait for him outside of his Upper West Side residence in Manhattan, John Lennon may well have been a well-preserved 81 years old right now, still happily married to Yoko Ono and living in the Dakota. The ostensible founder and leader of the Beatles, the most beloved critically and commercially successful band of the rock era, Lennon left behind a complicated legacy befitting his complicated, mercurial and at times tormented personality.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Graydient Collective Releases Third Volume of ‘Colors’

Graydient Collective has curated a helping of 18 quality tunes from Anakim, 28mm, JANPAUL, C.H.A.Y., and more for Colors, Vol. 3. If you’re on the hunt for a new collective to follow for some of the freshest, most forward-thinking soundscapes in the scene today then look no further than Graydient Collective. Founded by Julian Gray, this all-encompassing collective has left many impressed over the past few years with their Colors compilation series helping pave the way for artists on the rise. The latest in this series was announced back in August with its tracks being released each week and livestreams to help further celebrate the occasion – and today the full 18-track collection has arrived.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin Share Reunion Performance Video Of 'Rock And Roll'

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming video of a performance of "Rock And Roll" from their legendary 2007 reunion show in London, UK. The song was the final encore by the group at the O2 Arena, where they headlined a tribute to friend and Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun. The rare...
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rare, Early David Bowie Demo Heads to Auction

British auctioneer Wessex Auction Rooms is anticipating bids as high as £12,000 for the upcoming sale of a vinyl record featuring a rare recording of David Bowie from 1965 — back when he fronted the band Davy Jones and the Lower Third — in an auction on Thursday. (per Variety) Written by John Dee and Jack Tarr and helmed by producer Shel Talmy, a Sixties hitmaker, the 56-year-old recording “I Want You Love” is an early Bowie demo, eventually recorded and released by the Pretty Things on their 1965 sophomore album Get the Picture. Keeping with the pre-NFT times, the buyer...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy