Diablo-like Lost Ark officially launches February 11 in the West

Watch the action-packed launch for Chorus, the sci-fi space opera shooter game that is available now on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, PC via Epic Games Store and Steam, and Amazon Luna. Chorus follows ex-pilot Nara and her sentient ship, Forsaken, on a compelling journey of redemption, expertly balancing the spectacle of space exploration with frenetic, fast-paced action. Explore epic cosmic vistas and tight crystalline corridors as you fight to free the galaxy from mysterious cult, The Circle. The Circle is ruled by The Great Prophet, but not much else is known about this mysterious figure. Under his command, Nara and Forsaken were responsible for many of the cult's major victories and atrocities on their path to dominate the galaxy. Once the Circle's deadliest warrior, Nara is now their most wanted fugitive.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO