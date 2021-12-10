ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diablo-like Lost Ark officially launches February 11 in the West

By Sherif Saed
vg247.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost Ark is finally, actually landing in much of the West - you'll just have to wait a little longer to get your hands on it. As part of tonight's The Game Awards 2021 ceremony, Smilegate and Amazon announced the official release date for Lost Ark, the...

www.vg247.com

Comments / 0

