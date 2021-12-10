Cash, paper products are in need at food pantries

Each year on GivingTuesday, which was Tuesday, November 30 this year, Peoples State Bank gives a donation to local community food pantries in the area. Food pantries that received a donation this year included West Grant Lions Club, SW Cap Northern Grant County Food Pantry, Clayton County Food Shelf, Coulee Cap Food Pantry, Gays Mills Food Pantry, Lancaster Food Pantry, Living Faith Food Pantry, Allamakee County Food Shelf and Six Rivers Food Pantry. Pictured above in the submitted photo from the donation presentation at the Allamakee County Food Shelf are, left to right, Reid Mahoney, Lesa Moose and Brian Mahoney of Peoples State Bank, Allamakee County Food Shelf volunteer Monica Roderick, Dennis Lyons of Peoples State Bank and Allamakee County Food Shelf volunteer Gary Rumph.
