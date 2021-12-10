ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Cash, paper products are in need at food pantries

By Ali Braboy
starvedrock.media
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs local food pantries gear up for the Christmas holiday, consider donating cash or paper products to help those in need. The amount of people the Illinois Valley Food Pantry in La Salle helps has been significantly increasing. Director Mary Jo Credi says she thinks it’s because government assistance has been...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

Related
Mining Journal

Mobile food pantry set for Dec. 16

MARQUETTE — Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are teaming with Feeding America West Michigan to host a mobile food pantry on Thursday, Dec. 16. Distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and continue while supplies last or until noon. Food will be available for approximately 300 families. This...
MARQUETTE, MI
KFVS12

Heartland food pantry feeds families for holiday season

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The holiday season is in full swing with many people preparing their holiday meals. The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is working to help out those in underserved areas. If it’s turkey or ham, a nice meal for the holidays can always make the season brighter.
SIKESTON, MO
unothegateway.com

Maverick Food Pantry

The lasting impacts of the pandemic have increased food insecurity, and the Maverick Food Pantry is helping to fill the gaps. Their motto is, “When you need it, take it. When you have it, give it.”. Madeline St. Clair, the Maverick Food Pantry Coordinator, said, “A different way of thinking...
OMAHA, NE
Lake Charles American Press

Jennings pantry in ‘desperate need’ of restocking

JENNINGS — ’Tis the season for giving and one great way to give back is to help those in need. The Jeff Davis Parish Council on Aging and KLFY-TV 10 are hosting their annual FoodNet Food for Families Food Drive, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Council on Aging, 202 South St., in Jennings. Residents are asked to drop off their donations through the drive thru.
JENNINGS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Local Food#Elderly People#Charity#The River Bend Food Bank
hamlethub.com

Stop & Shop Donates $10,000 to HCC Food Pantry

Bridgeport, CT - As the risk of food insecurity among college students is on the rise, Stop & Shop is taking steps to fight back locally with continued support for the Housatonic Community College (HCC) School Food Pantry. The supermarket giant recently donated an additional $10,000 to assist the HCC food pantry in helping food-insecure students with nutritious food options and basic necessities so they can stay focused on their education.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville Pet Food Pantry continues to help

PLAINVILLE – There is no need to choose between feeding yourself or feeding you pet, says Donna Weinhofer, local animal control officer and founder of the Plainville Pet Food Pantry. Weinhofer founded the Plainville Pet Food Pantry last year. Since then, she said, it is “doing well” and sees consistent...
wuft.org

Pandemic continues to impact food pantries

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. in March 2020, food banks and pantries experienced a significant increase in demand for their support, and those numbers continue to stay high. While the level of assistance has decreased from pandemic peaks, the need for food assistance continues to be higher than pre-pandemic times.
ALACHUA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Charities
thevillagerny.com

Free Food Pantry Project

Hunger has many faces. So, too, do those who seek to alleviate it. In Jamestown it includes Ryan Peterson, co-owner of the BioDome Project, and Beth Anderson, manager of the Chautauqua County Little Free Project. Both rely on generous donations from businesses and individuals to provide food to those in need.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nbc15.com

Goodman Community food pantry offers food to community

The mother of late SYH founder Mike McKinney shares the importance of the Share Your Holidays campaign. Second Harvest Foodbank CEO: thankful for donations. Second Harvest Foodbank CEO: thankful for donations. ‘This is a big deal’: Dane Co. shares safety tips in tornado watch. Updated: 1 hour ago. Emergency...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wyo4news.com

Food Bank in need of cash donations

December 10, 2021 — It is a difficult time of year for disadvantaged families and individuals. Some even choose to skip a meal in order to feed their children, according to Kathy Siler, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. That is why the food bank is...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
myrgv.com

Food pantry has banner year in donations

SAN BENITO – Loads of canned goods on Tuesday filled the San Benito Food Pantry, thanks to the CRABs who pooled their efforts to feed those in need. “It was a big all-time high for us,” said Maile Hedin, a member of the Conservative Retired Adult Bikers motorcycle club at Fun-N-Sun RV Resort.
SAN BENITO, TX
tualatinlife.com

Tualatin Food Pantry fills a vital need in the local community

Friday mornings are usually one of the slower days of the week for the volunteers at the Tualatin Food Pantry. But the week before the Thanksgiving holiday remains an exception. On this particular Friday in late November, teams of one-time volunteers from local businesses shuttle in and out of the pantry’s distribution center as part of those companies’ annual charitable efforts. It’s the first of three days that special holiday food packages are distributed to the pantry’s regular clients. The resulting bustle of people moving in and out of the pantry, which is located in the basement of the Rolling Hills Church off S.W. Borland Road, combined with a steady stream of vehicles arriving to pick up food boxes, creates a scene that, to the untrained eye, looks almost chaotic.
TUALATIN, OR
kbbi.org

It's a Busy Time of Year at the Homer Food Pantry

During the holiday season it’s especially important to remember those who might be struggling to put any meal on the table, not just a Thanksgiving or Christmas feast. This week Emilie Springer brings us a story from the Homer Food Pantry.
HOMER, AK
Clayton County Register

Peoples State Bank donates to community food pantries ...

Each year on GivingTuesday, which was Tuesday, November 30 this year, Peoples State Bank gives a donation to local community food pantries in the area. Food pantries that received a donation this year included West Grant Lions Club, SW Cap Northern Grant County Food Pantry, Clayton County Food Shelf, Coulee Cap Food Pantry, Gays Mills Food Pantry, Lancaster Food Pantry, Living Faith Food Pantry, Allamakee County Food Shelf and Six Rivers Food Pantry. Pictured above in the submitted photo from the donation presentation at the Allamakee County Food Shelf are, left to right, Reid Mahoney, Lesa Moose and Brian Mahoney of Peoples State Bank, Allamakee County Food Shelf volunteer Monica Roderick, Dennis Lyons of Peoples State Bank and Allamakee County Food Shelf volunteer Gary Rumph.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
morrowcountysentinel.com

Food pantries visit Chester Arbor

Meeting in November, members of Chester Arbor welcomed as guests representatives from the county food pantries. The IMPACT activity the Arbor completed allowed them to present all the pantries in the county a sum of $250 to furnish the needs of their individual pantries. During this meeting, a purpose was...
CHARITIES
mountainvalleynewspaper.com

Highlands Medical Center Donates To Local Food Pantry

The Highlands Medical Center system held an employee food drive from November 1 – 15 in order to help those in the community who need food this Thanksgiving holiday. Staff members brought in 1495 food items and donated to the St. Luke’s food panty in Scottsboro, AL.“We are very thankful…
SCOTTSBORO, AL
KPBS

Food pantries and donations feed hungry college students

The holidays are wrapped in a season of giving and donations. In the wake of the COVID catastrophe, basic food has become an even greater gift for those in need and right now community college students are among those who need it most. The State of California reports that 50% of those students don’t have the money or resources to buy enough food.
SAN DIEGO, CA
westbendnews.net

Caring & Sharing Food Pantry Thankful for Community Support

At Thanksgiving time, the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry and its Board wish to express gratitude for all of the gifts from the community. The mission of the Pantry is to eliminate food insecurity in Paulding County. It does so by providing food and basic personal care items to the people who live here. But actually, acts of kindness and neighbors helping neighbors is what fuels the Pantry’s operations.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
inkfreenews.com

Milford Library Accepting Donations For Food Pantry

MILFORD — The Milford Public Library is accepting donations for the local food pantry until Dec. 18. If you would like to bring in some canned goods, paper products or personal hygiene products, we have donation boxes upstairs and downstairs. The staff knows the last two years have been very challenging for many people in the community. This holiday season, the library staff wants to do what they can to help give back to the community that has supported the Library. There is a list of needed items posted on the front of the donation boxes. These do not have to be name-brand products; anything helps.
MILFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy