ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Denver Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas Dead At Age 33

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago

Absolutely heartbreaking news in the football world tonight.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has reportedly died at the age of 33.

The news was confirmed by Fox 5 Sports reporter Miles Garrett.

Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright confirmed the tragic news as well.

Thomas spent most of his career with the Denver Broncos before finishing up his career on short stints with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and New York Jets. He retired ahead of this season.

The first WR selected in the 2010 NFL Draft, Thomas was plagued with injuries during his rookie season, but quickly rebounded to become a dominant player in the NFL for a number of season thereafter.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection (played on four), and two-time Second-team All-Pro, Thomas won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in February of 2016. Catching passes from the great Peyton Manning, he still holds a number of Denver Broncos receiving records.

No info regarding the cause of death is available at this time.

RIP.

The post Former Denver Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas Dead At Age 33 first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Broncos Speculation

During this Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd made a strong argument as to why Aaron Rodgers could be the “missing piece” for the Denver Broncos. “If Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay, he has to be the missing piece,” Cowherd said. “There’s only...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Pro Bowl#Fox 5 Sports#West Laurens High School#The Denver Broncos#New England Patriots#Wr
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Speaks On Demaryius Thomas: ‘A Great Player But He’s A Better Person’

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ time in New England was brief. Yet based on the heartfelt way that his former Patriots teammates reacted to his sudden passing, it’s clear that Thomas made several deep connections in the summer of 2019. On Wednesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about what he remembered about Thomas during their time together in 2019. “That’s a very sad and unfortunate situation,” Belichick said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Great kid that didn’t have an easy start to his life but really embraced every opportunity he had. He had great relationships with...
NFL
CBS Denver

Von Miller Wears 88 Sticker On His Helmet To Honor Demaryius Thomas

(CBS4) – In the wake of the death of Denver Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas, people are continuing to pay tribute to a player who was respected on and off the field. Von Miller will be wearing a DT decal on his helmet tonight during Monday Night Football. #BroncosCountry @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/p20dajlNS6 — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 13, 2021 Broncos Super Bowl champion and current Los Angeles Ram Von Miller paid tribute to Thomas Monday night when he suited up for the Rams. Miller put a No 88 sticker on his helmet in honor of his former teammate. Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams has...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Surprising Panthers News

It’s pretty rare – OK, extremely rare – to see an NFL team play multiple quarterbacks. It can happen at the college level, on occasion, but at the professional level, you almost never see it. You’ll apparently be seeing it with the Panthers, though. On Sunday,...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Recently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not played particularly well. In his last four games, Prescott has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions and just has not looked as sharp throwing the football as he did earlier in the season. It’s unclear if this is merely a slump, a...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

84K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy