Former Denver Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas Dead At Age 33

Absolutely heartbreaking news in the football world tonight.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has reportedly died at the age of 33.

The news was confirmed by Fox 5 Sports reporter Miles Garrett.

Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright confirmed the tragic news as well.

Thomas spent most of his career with the Denver Broncos before finishing up his career on short stints with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and New York Jets. He retired ahead of this season.

The first WR selected in the 2010 NFL Draft, Thomas was plagued with injuries during his rookie season, but quickly rebounded to become a dominant player in the NFL for a number of season thereafter.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection (played on four), and two-time Second-team All-Pro, Thomas won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in February of 2016. Catching passes from the great Peyton Manning, he still holds a number of Denver Broncos receiving records.

No info regarding the cause of death is available at this time.

RIP.