ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Sonora tops Junction in Ballinger Invitational

By Ryan Compeau
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzmQY_0dJ1mxu800

SAN ANGELO, TX. — It was opening day for the Ballinger Invitational, and Sonora started it off on the right foot defeating Junction 59-54 Thursday afternoon.

Sonora will look for back-to-back wins against Menard tomorrow afternoon at 2, while Junction will look to rebound against Sweetwater at 7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: Wall takes down Lake View

WALL– Wall carried a six-point lead into halftime and would go on to defeat Lake View 48-29 in a non-district contest at Hawk Gym on Tuesday. Up Next: Wall is on the road against Early on Friday, while Lake View heads to the Llano Tournament on Thursday.
WALL, TX
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Hawks open district with big win

WALL– Caroline Holtmann scored 19 points, Hannah Burk had 12 points, and Wall stormed past TLCA 88-18 in its District 6-3A opener at Hawk Gym on Tuesday. Up Next: The Lady Hawks continue district against Brady on Friday, while the Lady Eagles face 6-3A opponent Merkel on Friday.
WALL, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy