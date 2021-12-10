HIGHLIGHTS: Sonora tops Junction in Ballinger Invitational
SAN ANGELO, TX. — It was opening day for the Ballinger Invitational, and Sonora started it off on the right foot defeating Junction 59-54 Thursday afternoon.
Sonora will look for back-to-back wins against Menard tomorrow afternoon at 2, while Junction will look to rebound against Sweetwater at 7.
