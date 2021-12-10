ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Tech shuts down No. 3 UConn without Bueckers, 57-44

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Georgia Tech shut down No. 3 UConn in its first game since an injury to reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers, defeating the Huskies 57-44 in a defensive slugfest Thursday night. With both teams struggling to muster offense, the game was tied at halftime (28-28) and at...

