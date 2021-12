LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A rising number of young children have now been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in Arkansas, according to a new study from UAMS and the CDC. The new report shows that 1-in-44 8-year-olds in Arkansas have autism spectrum disorder. The numbers are part of national data released by the CDC, with Arkansas seeing a number that's in line with the national average.

