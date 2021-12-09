ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Adult Children Are Left Heartbroken And Terrified After Murder Of Woom Sing Tse, 71, In Chinatown: ‘Am I Going To Be Safe?’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — A heartbroken family has also been left in also in fear for their own safety – after their 71-year-old father, Woon Sing Tse, was shot and killed in broad daylight in Chinatown this week. The crime has the entire community on edge. Tse’s family...

