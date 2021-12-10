ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Adult Children Left Heartbroken And Terrified After Murder Of Woom Sing Tse

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA heartbroken family has also been left in also in...

chicago.cbslocal.com

CBS Chicago

Alphonso Joyner, 23, Charged With Shooting And Killing 71-Year-Old Woom Sing Tse In Broad Daylight In Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with opening fire and taking the life of 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse in Chinatown this week. Charges of first-degree murder were approved Wednesday night against Alphonso Joyner, 23, according to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown. Alphonso Joyner (Credit: Chicago Police) Tse was on his way to buy a newspaper when he was shot multiple times and killed at 262 W. 23rd Pl., between Princeton and Wentworth avenues, in broad daylight at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tonight we announced charges against the man responsible for the shooting death of 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse in our Chinatown community. 23-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family Of Woom Sing Tse, Chinatown Man Shot And Killed In Broad Daylight, To Hold Vigil Celebrating His Life

CHICAGO (CBS) – The family of a man murdered while walking down a Chinatown street will hold a vigil in his memory and celebrate his life Friday night. Woom Sing Tse’s three children opened up about their loss. They say their father adored his family and was enjoying his retirement. Earlier this week, police say Alphonso Joyner opened fire on the 71-year-old for no apparent reason. The family says they’re thankful Joyner is off the street. “He is where he needs to be that he will not cause harm to anyone else is what our prayer is that’s a sigh of relief,” said Susan Lam, Tse’s daughter. Tse leaves behind a wife of more than 50 years and nine grandchildren. the vigil will be held at 23rd and Princeton at 7 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Gunman Who Killed 71-Year-Old Woom Sing Tse In Chinatown Fired 22 Shots, Prosecutors Say; ‘Sometimes Individuals Just Do Evil Things.’

CHICAGO (CBS) — The man accused of killing 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse in Chinatown this week fired 22 shots, a slaying a Cook County judge called an “execution” in denying the accused gunman bail. Alphonso Joyner, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in Tse’s death. Tse was on his way to buy a newspaper when he was shot multiple times and killed at 262 W. 23rd Pl., between Princeton and Wentworth avenues, in broad daylight at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. During Joyner’s bond hearing on Thursday, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney James Murphy said he could not provide a motive for the killing. “Sometimes individuals...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

Man Arrested For Secretly Filming Customers Inside Rockwall’s ‘The Fatted Calf’ Restaurant

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Rockwall Police Department arrested a man for setting up a covert camera inside a woman’s restroom to record customers at The Fatted Calf restaurant without their knowledge. Now they’re looking for potential victims who dined at the eatery located at 112 E. Rusk Nov. 13-23. During forensic examination of the device the suspect used, it was discovered that multiple women were videoed inside the restroom. Please contact Detective Phillip Young at 972-772-6781 or Detective Steven Nagy at 972-772-6728 if you think you may be a victim.  
ROCKWALL, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Suspect Shoots 12-Year-Old Girl In Dallas While Arguing With Girl’s Mother

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A female suspect shot a 12-year-old girl yesterday during an ongoing feud with the girl’s mother, Dallas police said Saturday. Dallas police initially thought the shooting was a road rage incident, but later discovered that the victim’s mother and the suspect know each other. The shooting was apparently related to an argument that was part of an ongoing feud between the two women. On Friday, December 10 at 10:00 p.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call at 8201 Brookriver Drive. When they arrived, officers discovered a 12-year-old girl lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound...
DALLAS, TX
CBS LA

LAPD Unravel Murder Cover-Up In Sylmar, Discover Backyard Grave

SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Marcel Gradvohl is accused of killing his uncle and burying him in a Sylmar backyard, then killing his mother and staging it as a suicide all to collect a life insurance settlement. The 38-year-old was almost in the clear until one officer looking at the man’s property noticed evidence of a freshly dug grave, Patrol officers were called to the home on Monday for a possible suicide after finding a 67-year-old woman hanging. According to officers, her injuries weren’t consistent with Gradvohl’s description of suicide. “The information and the story that was initially presented to the officers was not consistent with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Florida church musician shoots wife and two adult children dead

A sheriff in Florida has described the fatal shooting of a 57-year-old woman and her adult son and daughter as “tragic” as a church musician was charged with murder.Nassau County sheriff Bill Leeper said the suspect, 57-year-old William Conway Broyles, was apprehended not far from the family home in north Florida on Wednesday. Mr Leeper said he believed Mr Broyles shot his wife dead in the living room, while his 27-year-old daughter and 28-year-old son were shot dead in their bedrooms, not long after waking up.The suspect allegedly called 911 shortly after the shooting, and was found unarmed lying on...
MUSIC
nbcboston.com

Man Suspected of Killing Estranged Wife in Chelsea Is Identified

A man who's been in critical condition since stabbing his estranged wife to death at an apartment in Chelsea, Massachusetts, over the weekend will face murder and assault charges if he survives, prosecutors said Monday. Mario Alberto Mira Lopera, 48, is suspected of killing Paula Andrea Ortiz Ramirez, also 48,...
CHELSEA, MA
CBS Boston

Woman Killed In ‘Violent Domestic Attack,’ Estranged Husband To Be Charged If He Survives Injuries

CHELSEA (CBS) — A man will face murder charges if he survives his injuries, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Monday. Police responded to a stabbing in Chelsea on Saturday evening. Officers found 48-year-old Paula Andrea Ortiz Ramirez with multiple stab and slash wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Mario Alberto Mira Lopera, also 48, was found in the apartment injured, the D.A. said. He was rushed to a hospital for life-saving emergency surgery and remains in critical condition. If Mira Lopera lives, he’ll be charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The two were estranged partners. “The evidence indicates that Ms. Ortiz’s life was taken in a violent domestic attack.  This is a tragedy as children are now left without a mother and have a father who will be charged with her murder if he survives,” said District Attorney Rollins in a statement.  “My heart goes out to these children and this family that is forced to endure tragedy and profound grief during the holiday season.  My office will be available and at their sides to provide the support and resources they may need during this long process.”
CHELSEA, MA
cbslocal.com

Shooting Outside A Mall Leaves Three Teens Wounded

TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Three teens were shot outside of Del Amo Mall before driving themselves to a nearby hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition. At about 6:30 p.m. officers from Torrance Police Department responded to the call of shots fired outside of the BJ’s Restaurant at Del Amo Mall. Upon arrival, units discovered eight shell casings in the parking lot outside of the restaurant. According to TPD, the suspects ran southbound before carjacking someone close to a nearby Dave and Busters off of Hawthorne Boulevard. TPD described the stolen vehicle as a small Chevy SUV and claimed that there could be at least three suspects.
TORRANCE, CA
CBS Denver

Aurora Shooting: 17-Year-Old Peyton Blitstein’s Dad Waiting To Learn If Charges Will Be Filed Against Former Greenwood Village Officer

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – There are still no arrests or charges in a shooting that injured an ex-police officer and claimed the life of 17-year-old Vista PEAK Preparatory student Peyton Blitstein in Aurora last month. (credit: Blitstein family) Aurora police told CBS via email on Monday, “There is no ‘time frame’ for these investigations to be completed. Detectives are ensuring that they have a complete and thorough case to present to the District Attorney’s Office.” (credit: CBS) Peyton’s father says he is concerned about how long the investigation is taking into the Nov. 24 shooting and says no matter the outcome, he is hopeful...
AURORA, CO
cbslocal.com

Caught On Video: Suspects Fire Gun Into Air In Middle Of Bronx Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the men seen on video firing guns into the air last month in the Bronx. It happened around 6:45 a.m. on November 8 on Leland Avenue near Archer Street. Surveillance video shows three suspects standing in the middle of the one-way...
BRONX, NY
Macomb Daily

Roseville murder victim’s best friend says she was ‘terrified’ of suspect

The best friend of a woman allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend testified Wednesday testified her friend was “terrified” of him due to ongoing threats and harassment. Crystal Jordan said in 39th District Court that Robert Walton “was constantly blowing up” the cell and work phones of Janisa Sumpter, 39, who was found dead from stab wounds in her Roseville home last April, some time after she broke off their relationship.
ROSEVILLE, MI
CBS Philly

13-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in North Philadelphia that also injured a teenaged boy. This happened in the 900 block of North 11th Street around 11:34 a.m. According to Philadelphia police, the girl was shot once in the chest. The second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was hit twice in the arm. Both were taken to the hospital. The 17-year-old is expected to be okay. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA

