ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Severe weather threats postpone some area Christmas parades

By Carly Laing
CBS 42
CBS 42
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RiZrB_0dJ1lHEl00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — CBS 42 is reminding you to be weather aware this weekend. Severe weather is expected Saturday, which is impacting some local Christmas parades.

Weather this time of year is up and down, so it’s not uncommon to have severe storms.
That will be the case Saturday. We do have the chance for severe weather and unfortunately it’s impacting some local Christmas parades.

As of right now four cities are postponing parades because of the severe weather threat.

Those include:
Brummett Heights Christmas Parade- canceled
Trussville Christmas Parade- postponed until Sunday, December 12th
Hueytown Christmas Parade- postponed until Saturday, December 18th
Lynn Christmas Parade- postponed until Wednesday, December 15th

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Wiat#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

CBS 42

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy