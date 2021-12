We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including Money Heist, Riverdale, CSI: Vegas and And Just Like That! 1 | Did you laugh out loud when Money Heist‘s Palermo and Helsinki used all of those precise medical terms to update the medics on the health status of the soldier and Helsinki? (Either those two attended medical school or they watched a lot of ER.) 2 | Who do we have to call for a full version of Harlem‘s Get Out: The Musical on Broad? 3 | How funny...

