Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight over on NBC with the long-awaited Organized Crime crossover event? Are you ready to dive into it?. Without delay, this is where we can present some of the good news: There are new episodes of these shows on in a matter of hours! This is an epic event that has been hyped up for a good while, and it’s one that features the epic, emotional return of Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley. We know that he is one of the biggest villains we’ve seen in this world for quite some time, and we imagine that things are going to go from bad to worse as this guy goes on trial. Also, Rafael Barba is back! It’s too bad that he’s coming in to represent Wheatley and play for the wrong team.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO