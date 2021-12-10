ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Watch Alicia Silverstone Battle Sharks In New Trailer: THE REQUIN

By Angel Melanson
FANGORIA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlicia Silverstone is stranded at sea (which would be rough enough), but throw a shark into the mix and we've got ourselves a proper movie! "There’s terror in paradise when Jaelyn (Alicia Silverstone) and Kyle (James Tupper) arrive at...

www.fangoria.com

Comments / 0

Related
pophorror.com

Official Trailer and Poster for Le-Van Kiet’s ‘The Requin’

Check out the official trailer and poster for The Requin. The film was directed and written by Le-Van Kiet. The film stars Alicia Silverstone and James Tupper. There’s terror in paradise when Jaelyn (Alicia Silverstone) and Kyle (James Tupper) arrive at a remote seaside villa in Vietnam for a romantic getaway. A torrential storm descends, reducing the villa to little more than a raft and sweeping the young couple out to sea. Suddenly, another danger appears: a school of great white sharks. With her injured husband watching helplessly, Jaelyn must battle the deadly predators alone in this tense thriller that rides an unrelenting wave of fear.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Watch the Exciting New Trailer for LEGEND OF THE WHITE DRAGON

Legend of the White Dragon is a project from Bat in the Sun and Jason David Frank (Power Rangers Dino Thunder) that Power Rangers fans have been pumped about for a couple of years. Now, we have a trailer to enjoy and more information about what to expect. Based on the trailer, it looks like there have been some big changes to the script. Frank leads the film as Erik Reed who was once a vigilante called the White Dragon that looked reminiscent of a Power Ranger. Things have happened though, and he’s not on people’s good list. Joining Frank are Cerina Vincent (Power Rangers Lost Galaxy) and Jenna Frank (Frank’s daughter) as Rebecca and Ashley Reed, Ciara Hanna (Power Rangers Megaforce) as Vanessa, Jason Faunt (Power Rangers Time Force), Rachele Brooke Smith (Class Act), Aaron Schoenke (Super Power Beat Down), and more.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Storm
Person
James Tupper
Person
Alicia Silverstone
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Why Faith Hill was 'uncomfortable' filming intimate scene with Tim McGraw for '1883'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

Fans Are Flipping Over a New '1883' Photo of Faith Hill

Yellowstone fans are living their best lives this December. Not only are they knee-deep in new episodes of the fourth season but they’re also patiently awaiting the premiere of 1883, the much-anticipated Yellowstone prequel. As a refresher, 1883 tells the story of James Dutton (played by Tim McGraw) and his...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark#Raft
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Releases First Official Trailer: WATCH

Paramount just shock-dropped the full trailer for Yellowstone prequel 1883, and it is everything we wanted and more. “I admire your courage. But you’re gonna pick a fight you can’t win before long.”. So says Sam Elliott’s Shea Brennan, 1883’s hard-nosed Pinkerton agent. If you’ve been chomping at the bit...
MOVIES
Decider

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Says A Romance Between Summer And John Is “Possible”

After her memorable introduction in last week’s episode of Yellowstone—not many people walk away after being a part of a group that throws a rock a Dutton—protestor Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins continues to shake things up in “I Want To Be Him,” the sixth episode of the fourth season. After spending a platonic night on the Yellowstone ranch with John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Summer is minding her own business in the kitchen the next morning when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) happens upon her. In classic Beth Dutton form, she threatens Summer, who only backs down after Beth brandishes a knife. Thank goodness John was there to break them up!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Says She Struggled Portraying ‘Intimate Moments’ With Husband Tim McGraw

You’d think 1883 star Faith Hill wouldn’t be so shy on-screen with her real-life husband. But it seems Hill wasn’t that comfortable filming the “intimate moments” between husband and wife on 1883, the Yellowstone prequel set for premiere later this month. What seems so authentic and effortless in real life with husband Tim McGraw isn’t easy to duplicate in front of cameras.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

Tina Yothers Played Jennifer on "Family Ties." See Her Now at 48.

Anyone who watched Family Ties during its seven-season run in the 1980s will remember the four kids of the Keaton family. Young Republican brother Alex was played by Michael J. Fox. Fashion-loving teen Mallory was portrayed by Justine Bateman. The role of youngest sibling Andy—a new addition in season 3—went to Brian Bonsall. And then there was sister Jennifer, who loved sports and who actually shared her parents' liberal political opinions, unlike her siblings. Jennifer was played by Tina Yothers, who started Family Ties as a nine-year-old and is now 48.
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Parents Heartbreakingly Detail The Late Influencer's Tumultuous Relationship With Fiancé Brian Laundrie In New Doc

Gabby Petito's family has opened up about the late influencer's life and her tragic murder. In the trailer for Peacock's new documentary The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media — set to premiere on December 17 — the Petito family including, her mom Nichole Schmidt, her stepdad, Jim Schmidt, and her dad, Joe Petito, all speak out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 2, Rocks A Man Bun In Cute Photo Posted By Mom Ammika

The doting mom shared a sweet photo of herself and her little boy, where it looked like the two of them were having a bonding moment. Chris Brown‘s son Aeko, 2, is growing up to have a great sense of fashion and style. Aeko’s mom Ammika Harris took to her Instagram on Friday December 10 to post a photo of herself and Aeko. The 32-year-old singer’s son wore an adorable little outfit, as he smiled at his mom for the cute mommy-son picture.
BEAUTY & FASHION
urbanbellemag.com

Lauren Williams Responds as Fans Speculate She Has Romantic Feelings for Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams is opening up in her new spinoff. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the latest episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters.” Porsha Williams has been dealing with the controversy surrounding her engagement. While she’s happy to start a new chapter with Simon Guobadia, many haven’t moved on from his previous marriage. In fact, they can’t understand why Porsha would get involved with the former husband of a coworker. However, Porsha said she didn’t break the girl code. She was never friends with Falynn Guobadia. And what fans of the show witnessed was just reality television basics. Falynn had to be introduced by someone on the show. Producers figured that it should be Porsha. So she doesn’t think she’s crossing the line being with Simon.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

See pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stun in glittering gold gown at premiere

Jennifer Lawrence brought old-school Hollywood glam to the world premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” Sunday night. The 31-year-old mom-to-be hit the red carpet with an elegant updo, sparkling earrings and a baby bump that glittered in gold. That last detail came courtesy of a gorgeous, floor-length gown covered...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy