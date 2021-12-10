MNPS parent claims student pulled gun on her son after getting off school bus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- A Nashville mother is demanding justice after she says a student pulled a gun on her 15-year-old son when he got off the school bus.

“You could hear the fear in his voice, he was shaken. He came home, and he collapsed on the floor as soon as he walked in the door,” said the victim’s mother. She did not want to be identified out of fear of retaliation but said she has been fighting to keep her son safe for more than a month.

The mother claims she received a phone call on Nov. 1 from her son after he ran from the alleged gunmen.

“When I got the call, he told me he had got off the bus and a boy ran up to him, that he knew from school, that had been suspended, and he pulled a gun on him and told him to empty his pockets,” she explained. “He came up behind him, and he tapped him on the shoulder, told him to empty his pockets, and he had a gun. My child very well could have been dead that day.”

The mother claims the alleged gunman was another student. Now, she is asking for disciplinary action to be taken, especially since the two students have class together.

She explained her son is now at risk of something happening again while in the classroom.

“I don’t understand why it’s so hard to accommodate that causes no problems by simply changing another child’s schedule so that way they’re not sitting in the same classroom. I mean, that’s really all he is asking for because that’s all he’s really asked for because he knows that expelling the child is not going to happen,” she said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department and the Metro School District are working together to get to the bottom of the incident. Metro police told News 2 they are investigating the incident as an attempted robbery, but no charges have been filed.

Below is the full statement from Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools on the issue:

“The leadership at McGavock, along with the MNPD, have tried to work with the parent to address the situation. To our knowledge, there has not been any evidence presented that would result in criminal charges being filed or prosecuted against the alleged perpetrator. The school team and district officials have been responsive and extended additional supports to the family and conducted a safety plan meeting with the parties involved to further ensure the safety of the student who feels threatened. It is our understanding that the parent and those attending the meeting all agreed on the plan at the time.” Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools spokesperson

