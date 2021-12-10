NBA 'Noles Thursday Recap: Vassell makes his return, throws one down

The trade deadline is now two months away. The rumor mill is swirling and we are beginning to pick up more data on what teams will be buyers and sellers when that time comes. For some teams, entering the 2021-2022 season, there were question marks about some of their star players. To the naked eye, it appeared that Bradley Beal and Ben Simmons were surefire trade targets. Instead, they have stayed with their respective teams.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO