ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA 'Noles Thursday Recap: Vassell makes his return, throws one down

By Chris Nee
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at Thursday NBA action for former Florida State standouts:. For the Jazz, Trent Forrest played 6:59. He did not score, as he went...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

NBA 'Noles Sunday Recap: Vassell and Beasley in action

A look at Sunday NBA results for former Florida State standouts:. For the Spurs, Devin Vassell played 21:12. He scored two points, going 1-of-7B (14.3%) from the floor, including 0-of-2 (0%) from deep. He had three rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two blocks. He committed one turnover. Minnesota Timberwolves...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
Yardbarker

Warriors' Steph Curry says he regrets comments about breaking Ray Allen's record

Apparently, even the best players in the NBA get jittery about setting big league records. Such is the case for Steph Curry, who has admitted that comments about breaking Ray Allen's three-point record over the Warriors' last homestand added to his own "anxiousness" -- particularly when he talked about potentially hitting 16 threes in one game after last Monday's win over the Orlando Magic.
NBA
expressnews.com

DeMar DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan

San Antonio's loss was Chicago's gain when DeMar DeRozan left the Alamo City for the Windy City in August — and he seems to be settling in. Former San Antonio Spurs shooting guard and small forward recently paid $4.5 million to buy the six-bedroom, 10,179-square-foot Chicago mansion belonging to Michael Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Forrest
Person
Devin Vassell
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

Kyrie Irving has yet to play in a game for the Brooklyn Nets this season. That could change before the regular season is over, though. While Irving has been sitting out due to New York’s vaccine requirements, there is reportedly growing optimism that the All-Star point guard will eventually play.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

5 Players That Will Be Traded And 5 Players That Will Not Be Traded By The Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is now two months away. The rumor mill is swirling and we are beginning to pick up more data on what teams will be buyers and sellers when that time comes. For some teams, entering the 2021-2022 season, there were question marks about some of their star players. To the naked eye, it appeared that Bradley Beal and Ben Simmons were surefire trade targets. Instead, they have stayed with their respective teams.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Action
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Danny Ainge News

On June 2, 2021, Danny Ainge stunned the NBA world by retiring as head of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics. Today, he stunned everyone again by returning to the NBA with the Utah Jazz. The Jazz announced that Ainge is joining the team as CEO and alternate governor. Per...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Georgia lands WR Chandler Smith, one of nation's fastest recruits

The Sunshine State's fastest senior will be a Bulldog as four-star wide receiver Chandler Smith announced a verbal commitment to Georiga on Monday. Smith, who backed off a verbal commitment to Florida earlier this month, spent this past weekend in Athens on an official visit. He toured Tennessee the week prior and had also recently met with representatives from Ole Miss.
GEORGIA STATE
CinemaBlend

Amid Scottie Pippen’s Beef With Michael Jordan, Grant Hill Shared Some Honest Thoughts

Scottie Pippen’s recent comments on Michael Jordan appear to have taken the sports world by storm. Since early November, fans have heard Pippen air brutally honest thoughts that seem to suggest that he and his old teammate didn’t have as close a relationship as many assumed. This had led to some significant debate regarding the merits of his sentiments, with both fans and former players weighing in on the situation. Now, Grant Hill has become the latest NBA alum to speak out on the apparent rift between the revered duo.
NBA
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
274K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy