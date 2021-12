The U.S. and its coalition forces pulled out of Afghanistan in August, after 20 years of war. The Taliban took over shortly after the sudden collapse of the Afghan government. For the Afghans who got out, the next hurdle is to start a new life. Many of those Afghans consider themselves the lucky ones – just getting to Kabul International Airport has been extraordinarily difficult, and now they're taking the next big step in their journey.

