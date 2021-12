Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church will be hosting its second straight Living Nativity next weekend. The event will be held one night only, Saturday, Dec. 18, from 5-7 p.m. The church will transform the grounds into several scenes to retell the story of Jesus’ birth. The community is invited to come experience heralding angels, lowly frightened shepherds, live animals, a precious holy family, majestic kings and a heavenly choir. After your tour through the Nativity scene, each car will receive a special Christmas gift.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO