Over and over in the Gospels, Jesus makes it clear that He wants us to be confident in Him. His emphasis on this is striking. When the ruler of the synagogue was troubled by news of his daughter’s death, Jesus said, “Fear not; believe only, and she shall be safe.” Before curing the two blind men, He said to them, “Do you believe that I can do this unto you?” To the man asking Him to cast the evil spirit from his son, He said, “If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.” The examples could continue.

