ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coach Ryan earns 30th win as Ocean Township tops Brick Township - Boys hockey recap

By Justin Morris
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pat Olenski, Alex Haar and Dylan Lazar posted a goal and assist apiece to guide Ocean Township past Brick Township, 5-1 in Oakhurst. Head...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Signing Day: Bergen Catholic football commits find their homes amid NCAA coaching carousel

The NCAA football coaching carousel has been in full swing and every switch and change has had their impact felt throughout the nation. That feeling was no different at Bergen Catholic where coaching changes at the premier programs in the country either helped change decisions as to where these athletes would play at the next level or simply reaffirm their decision.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Atlantic City Press

Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Zach Agostino (fourth season) Outlook: The Eagles will have a good group of sophomores and juniors, and their middle weights are expected to be strong. Junior standout Sean Dever, who qualified for the shortened state tournament at 120 pounds last season, will return for EHT. Juniors Nicholas and Vincent Faldetta, who are twins, and Matt Dugan and Xavier Meneses-Fedeli are other key wrestlers to watch for EHT.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Final Non-Public football rankings for the 2021 season

DePaul (9-3) St. Peter’s Prep (8-4) Note: Final Non-Public rankings is a collaborative effort with input from members of the NJ.com football staff - Bill Evans, Mike Kinney, Andrew Koob, Pat Lanni, Kevin Minnick and Joe Zedalis. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Princeton over Nottingham - Boys ice hockey recap

John Zammit completed a hat trick with two assists while Cooper Zullo added two goals and six assists as Princeton won, 10-4, over Nottingham in Mercer County Park in West Windsor. Andrew Benevento scored twice and Nicholas Vitaro, once, while John O’Donnell and Charlie Ross tallied a goal and assist...
PRINCETON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
NJ.com

Wall edges Southern - Boys ice hockey recap

Lucca Infozino connected on a power play with the game-winner at 1:06 to go as Wall won, 3-2, over Southern at Winding River Park in Toms River. Jaxon Hook opened the scoring for Wall on power play in the first period and assisted on both the goal by Anthony Campisano to tie the game at 2-2 in third period and on the winning goal by Infozino for Wall (2-2).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Robbinsville over Lawrence - Boys ice hockey recap

JP Sferra contributed a hat trick and two assists while Charlie Luizza added two goals and two assists as Robbinsville won, 10-2, over Lawrence in Mercer County Park in West Windsor. Jameson Pike and Luke Gensinger each scored twice while Charlie Pallitto put in a goal and two assists for...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

No. 13 Westfield over Glen Rock - Boys hockey recap

Greg Oliveri had one goal with an assist to lead Westfield, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 victory over Glen Rock at Warinanco Ice Center in Roselle. Thomas Conrod, Michael Wilson and Matteo Mancheno each had one assist apiece for Westfield (5-2), which as won two straight games.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Patriot Ledger

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY: Standout sophomores collide as Braintree outlasts Milton

RANDOLPH - Of all the firepower head coach Kevin Burchill will rely on this year, the Braintree High girls hockey team only needed one of his prolific goal-scorers to find the back of the net to claim its first victory of the new season. One empty scoring chance after another against Milton on Wednesday, the Wamps found themselves outnumbered on a power play with 7:12 remaining and 32 seconds left on the penalty kill. ...
BRAINTREE, MA
NJ.com

Signing Day 2021: Irvington standout turns life’s struggles into a football triumph (VIDEO)

Surviving the struggles of life as well as enjoying the triumphs has taught Justin Evans-Jenkins how to navigate life perhaps better than most. With the lessons of a roller-coaster journey under his belt, the Irvington senior gave his family, his school and his community reason to celebrate on Wednesday. After wading through an agonizing recruiting process which included weighing 15 full-ride scholarship offers, the 6-2, 270-pound defensive tackle revealed he would be taking his king-sized talents to Nebraska before a packed gymnasium at Irvington High.
IRVINGTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

National Signing Day, 2021: Full coverage of N.J. football signings and more

(Please refresh throughout the next few days for updated stories, lists and photographs) The early signing period for high school football players in New Jersey and around the country is upon us. Beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Friday, players can turn their verbal commitments into official signed letters of...
FOOTBALL
NJ.com

Cinnaminson girls basketball preview 2021-22: Young Pirates ready to compete

Last year: 12-2 Division: Burlco Patriot. Key players: Brooke Sztenderowicz, Jr.; Katie Ambos, Jr.; Rhochele Johnson, Jr.; Kelly Bleistine, Sr.; Emma Pfeiffer, So. Outlook: The Pirates were phenomenal during last season’s pandemic-shortened campaign, winning their first five games on their way to an 11-1 start. After a loss to Delran, they closed by winning seven of eight, including a win over Delran in their rematch.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Fedor & Edison’s Littlefield have banner nights in hoops

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High school basketball highlights from Wednesday night in the Twin Tiers. High School Girls BasketballElmira 63, U-E 46M-E 53, Corning 30Edison 55, S-VE 42Towanda 54, Williamson 14 High School Boys BasketballAvoca-Prattsburgh 61, Canisteo-Greenwood 56 NCAA Women’s BasketballMedaille College 74, Elmira College 68
ELMIRA, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
176K+
Followers
85K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy