San Francisco public health, community groups team up to feed 5K households

The San Francisco Department of Public Health is teaming up with a number of local organizations to give away holiday meals, gift cards and more to over 5,000 households in need on Saturday.

San Francisco public health officials announced on Wednesday a partnership with the San Francisco African American Faith-Based Coalition, SF New Deal and Together SF to distribute turkeys and trimming bags, culturally appropriate foods, gift cards "and other resources" to thousands of homes as part of the "Feeding 5,000" event.

From the City College of San Francisco parking lot on Frida Kahlo Way, staff and volunteers will distribute items as part of a drive-thru service between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday. All of the recipients have been identified by local community- and faith-based organizations, the public health department said in a release on Thursday.

Interested volunteers can sign up here.

The department of public health said Thursday about one in four San Francisco residents were on the verge of hunger because of a lack of income prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more people have struggled to afford nutritious food as more people are out of work. Public health officials said the city's "nonprofit partners reported a surge in demand for food."

The Faith-Based Coalition, for instance, has distributed food to nearly 900 families a week throughout 2021, according to the release. That includes about 30,000 grocery bags of food and another 350,000 prepared meals.