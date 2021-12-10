ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Australian military switches from European to US helicopters

By Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fyd69_0dJ1fZfL00
Australia Helicopters In this photo released by the Australian Department of Defence, an Australian Army S-70A-9 Black Hawk helicopter lands at Victoria Barracks in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Australia's military said Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, it plans to ditch its fleet of European-designed Taipan helicopters and instead buy U.S. Black Hawks and Seahawks choppers because the American machines are more reliable. (Cpl. Dustin Anderson/Department of Defence via AP) (CPL Dustin Anderson)

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia's military said Friday it plans to ditch its fleet of European-designed Taipan helicopters and instead buy U.S. Black Hawks and Seahawks because the American machines are more reliable.

The move comes less than three months after Australia canceled a deal to buy French submarines in favor of building nuclear-powered submarines that use U.S. and British technology in a switch that deeply angered France.

Australia has 47 Taipan helicopters that were designed by Airbus and were supposed to last until 2037 but have been plagued with groundings. Australia will stop using them and buy 40 Lockheed Martin-designed helicopters in a switch that will cost 7 billion Australian dollars ($4.8 billion).

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia was improving its defense capabilities and had built good partnerships, particularly with the U.S.

“The Taipans weren’t meeting their marks. Simple as that,” Morrison said. “And we want to make sure that our defense forces have the best possible equipment to defend this country, and the Black Hawks will provide that.”

Defense Minister Peter Dutton said the Black Hawks are much cheaper to fly and that officials have had concerns about the Taipan program for the past decade.

“It’s had nine instances where it’s been unsuitable to fly, and I’m just not going to put our people in that position,” Dutton said.

He said the new helicopters would bring Australia’s fleet more in line with that of the U.S., an important consideration given the instability in the region.

China has previously expressed anger over Australia's submarine switch and said it was irresponsible of the U.S. and Britain to export their nuclear technology.

Opposition politicians said the Australian government had wasted billions of dollars on poor decisions around many of its defense contracts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

India Ignores US Warnings, Receives Delivery Of S-400 From Russia

Ignoring the threats of sanctions from the U.S., India has started receiving advanced elements of the state-of-the-art S-400 air defense system from Russia ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country in December. Though deliveries were to begin last year, it was extended due to payments issues and now...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Peter Dutton
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian fighter jet Su-30 escorts US spy plane over Black Sea: Defense Ministry

Moscow [Russia], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian fighter Su-30 escorted US reconnaissance aircraft P-8A over the Black Sea on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) told reporters. According to the centre, Russian radars detected a target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Helicopters#Defense Contracts#Submarines#Australian#European#Ap#U S Black Hawks#American#French#British#Lockheed#The Black Hawks#The Associated Press
AFP

Australia warned bid for nuclear subs carries 'enormous' risks

Australia's bid to develop a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines will cost more than US$80 billion and take decades in the "most complex" project the country has ever embarked on, a study released Monday warned. The report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute -- an influential Canberra-based think tank -- said ownership of the high-tech subs built with US or British know-how would offer a major advantage in deterring aggression from China or elsewhere. But it will also be a fiendishly difficult task requiring a step-change in Australia's military and industrial capabilities. It is "probably the largest and most complex endeavour Australia has embarked upon. The challenges, costs and risks will be enormous," the think tank warned.
CHINA
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Airbus
Country
China
Country
Australia
AFP

UAE protests stringent Biden conditions for jet fighters

The United Arab Emirates threatened Tuesday to scrap its mega-purchase of US F-35 fighter jets, protesting stringent conditions amid Washington's concerns on China, but both sides said they hoped to resolve the dispute. President Joe Biden has pledged greater oversight over the state-of-the-art planes after the $23 billion arms package was pushed through by his predecessor Donald Trump in what was seen as a reward for the Gulf State's recognition of Israel. "The UAE has informed the US that it will suspend discussions to acquire the F-35," an Emirati official said. "Technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions and cost/benefit analysis led to the re-assessment," the official said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

UAE suspends talks on $23B weapons deal with US

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday suspended talks on a $23 billion deal to purchase American-made F-35 planes, armed drones and other equipment, in a rare dispute between Washington and a key U.S. ally in the Persian Gulf The Emirati embassy in Washington said it would “suspend discussions" with the U.S., though meetings at the Pentagon this week between the two sides on other matters will move forward as planned. “The U.S. remains the UAE s preferred provider for advanced defense requirements and discussions for the F-35 may be re-opened in the future,” the embassy said in a...
MILITARY
AFP

Helicopter crashes with India military chief on board

A helicopter carrying India's defence chief General Bipin Rawat crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the air force said. The 63-year-old chief of defence staff was travelling in a Russian-made Mi-17V5 chopper that "met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu", the Indian Air Force said on Twitter.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Blinken says US still prepared to sell jet fighters to UAE

Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted Wednesday the US was still prepared to sell F-35 fighter jets to the UAE, which has threatened to scrap the deal over stringent conditions. The $23 billion arms package was pushed through by former president Donald Trump in what was seen as a reward for the United Arab Emirates' recognition of Israel, but his successor Joe Biden has pledged greater oversight over the planes. The Gulf state threatened to dump the agreement Tuesday over the strict conditions, and it comes as Washington grows concerned about China's involvement with the US ally. But Blinken said "we remain prepared to move forward... if that is what the Emiratis are interested in doing", speaking during a visit to Malaysia.
MILITARY
Reuters

Belarus says Ukrainian military helicopter violated its border

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarus on Saturday accused a Ukrainian military helicopter of flouting its border during manoeuvres and flying one kilometre (0.62 miles) into Belarusian territory. The state border service issued a statement and a video of what it said was the Ukrainian helicopter flying across a snowy, wooded area at...
MILITARY
AFP

French lawmakers arrive in Taiwan for five-day visit

A delegation of French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday in the latest sign of increasingly vocal Western support for Taipei having a place on the world stage despite threats from Beijing. It is the second time this year a delegation from France has visited the island and is the latest in a flurry of trips made by European and American politicians that have angered China. The six-member delegation from the French National Assembly, led by Francois de Rugy, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials before leaving on Sunday, Taipei's foreign ministry said. In October, China condemned a visit to Taiwan by a group of French senators led by Alain Richard, accusing the delegation of undermining relations between Paris and Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
75K+
Followers
83K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy