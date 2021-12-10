ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSU issues neighborhood safety notice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Police report that an armed robbery took place at the United Dairy Farmers at 1680 N. High Street.

A male suspect showed a handgun and took money from the cash register before leaving. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

