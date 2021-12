It’s Thursday, December 9th and you know what that means. It’s the day that “Law & Order” fans have been patiently (or not-so-patiently) waiting for. Tonight, “Law & Order: SVU” meets “Law & Order: Organized Crime” for the most epic crossover event of the remaining year. Our favorite villain, Dylan McDermott’s Richard Wheatley, is finally on trial for the murder of Elliot Stabler’s wife. Things are already not as they seem, however, given his “new friend,” Barba. Now, Barba might be a new face to Wheatley, but that’s hardly the case for Hargitay’s Benson and the rest of the “Law & Order” fans.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO