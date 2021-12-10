ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, NY

W-FL THURSDAY: Lyons moves to 4-0; Red Jacket tops Naples for first win

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfGMz_0dJ1cbey00

There were just a handful of Wayne-Finger Lakes basketball games on Thursday night and one boys game was postponed.

Check out all the scores below and the next slate of games.

W-FL BOYS SCOREBOARD (12/9):

Sodus 38 @ Lyons 101

LYO – Jaiden Lopez 22; JC Walker 17, 14 reb, 5 stl, 5 blk; Jaylen Battle 12; Tony Pierre 10; Jymeer Linzy 9; CyQuaire Norvel 8; Mike Briggs 7; Aaron Rouse 6; Quinton Franklin 5

Naples 25 @ Red Jacket 62

NAP – Ryan Lester 12; Max Ryan 5

RJ – Daltyn Hanline 13; Kyle DaMore 12; Jaymon Pysnack 8; Mason Pollott 8; Liam Trick 7

South Seneca 30 @ HAC 72

SS – Eli Cornish 9; Devon Siurano 8; Ken Halsey 6

HAC – Max Yamil-Cabezudo-Brown 14, 10 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl; Theo Colosimo 9, 5 reb, 3 ast; Carter Reid 8, 8 reb; Thomas Riveros 8, 6 reb; James Dorsey 7, 5 reb

Midlakes 53 @ Bloomfield 51

Romulus @ Honeoye

(Postponed)

FRIDAY NIGHT BOYS SCHEDULE (12/10):

Wayne @ Geneva – (Listen Live at 7:30 pm on FL1 Radio)

Waterloo @ Marcus Whitman

Union-Endicott @ Newark

Dundee-Bradford @ Midlakes

Clyde-Savannah @ East Rochester

Williamson @ Gananda

North Rose-Wolcott @ Marion

Brockport @ Canandaigua

Victor @ Fairport

W-FL GIRLS SCOREBOARD (12/9):

Marion 19 @ NR-Wolcott/Sodus 45

Rochester Academy Charter 49 @ Red Creek 32

RC – Alexandria Cleveland 12; Mackenzie Ferguson 12

Canandaigua @ Greece Athena

(No score reported)

FRIDAY NIGHT GIRLS SCHEDULE (12/10):

Bloomfield @ Marcus Whitman

Fairport @ Victor

HAC @ South Seneca

Honeoye @ Romulus

Red Jacket @ Naples

Geneva @ Wayne

Midlakes @ Waterloo

Newark @ Palmyra-Macedon

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Crunch announce schedule updates

AHL Game #268 (Syracuse at Rochester), originally scheduled for Dec. 1, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:05 p.m. AHL Game #281 (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 3, has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 27 at 5 p.m. AHL Game #293 (Rochester at Syracuse), originally scheduled...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sodus, NY
Newark, NY
Sports
City
Clyde, NY
City
Waterloo, NY
County
Seneca County, NY
City
Rose, NY
City
Newark, NY
City
Naples, NY
City
Wayne, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
Waterloo, NY
Sports
City
Lyons, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks drop second straight to Checkers

For the second time in as many nights, the Rochester Americans (13-8-0-0) could not find a way to defeat the Charlotte Checkers (13-10-2-0), dropping a 4-2 decision in the back-end of a two-game set between the two teams Wednesday night at Bojangles’ Coliseum. It marks the first time all...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks open road trip with loss to Charlotte

The Rochester Americans (13-7-0-0) struggled to generate any offensive firepower as the team’s pursuit of a sixth straight win was halted in an 11-1 loss to the Charlotte Checkers (12-10-2-0) in the opening game of a two-game set between the two teams Tuesday at Bojangles’ Coliseum. Prior to...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Cornell cancels basketball game because of rising COVID-19 cases

Cornell University’s president assigned the Ithaca school to “Alert Level Red” because of an outbreak of COVID-19 on campus. The designation led to a number of cancellations at Cornell, including a men’s home basketball game on Sunday against Bryant. The Big Red is scheduled to play Syracuse on Tuesday in the Carrier Dome. A Cornell athletic department spokesman said Tuesday the game, right now, is not in jeopardy.
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy