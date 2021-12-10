W-FL THURSDAY: Lyons moves to 4-0; Red Jacket tops Naples for first win

There were just a handful of Wayne-Finger Lakes basketball games on Thursday night and one boys game was postponed.

W-FL BOYS SCOREBOARD (12/9):

Sodus 38 @ Lyons 101

LYO – Jaiden Lopez 22; JC Walker 17, 14 reb, 5 stl, 5 blk; Jaylen Battle 12; Tony Pierre 10; Jymeer Linzy 9; CyQuaire Norvel 8; Mike Briggs 7; Aaron Rouse 6; Quinton Franklin 5

Naples 25 @ Red Jacket 62

NAP – Ryan Lester 12; Max Ryan 5

RJ – Daltyn Hanline 13; Kyle DaMore 12; Jaymon Pysnack 8; Mason Pollott 8; Liam Trick 7

South Seneca 30 @ HAC 72

SS – Eli Cornish 9; Devon Siurano 8; Ken Halsey 6

HAC – Max Yamil-Cabezudo-Brown 14, 10 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl; Theo Colosimo 9, 5 reb, 3 ast; Carter Reid 8, 8 reb; Thomas Riveros 8, 6 reb; James Dorsey 7, 5 reb

Midlakes 53 @ Bloomfield 51

Romulus @ Honeoye

(Postponed)

FRIDAY NIGHT BOYS SCHEDULE (12/10):

Wayne @ Geneva – (Listen Live at 7:30 pm on FL1 Radio)

Waterloo @ Marcus Whitman

Union-Endicott @ Newark

Dundee-Bradford @ Midlakes

Clyde-Savannah @ East Rochester

Williamson @ Gananda

North Rose-Wolcott @ Marion

Brockport @ Canandaigua

Victor @ Fairport

W-FL GIRLS SCOREBOARD (12/9):

Marion 19 @ NR-Wolcott/Sodus 45

Rochester Academy Charter 49 @ Red Creek 32

RC – Alexandria Cleveland 12; Mackenzie Ferguson 12

Canandaigua @ Greece Athena

(No score reported)

FRIDAY NIGHT GIRLS SCHEDULE (12/10):

Bloomfield @ Marcus Whitman

Fairport @ Victor

HAC @ South Seneca

Honeoye @ Romulus

Red Jacket @ Naples

Geneva @ Wayne

Midlakes @ Waterloo

Newark @ Palmyra-Macedon

