W-FL THURSDAY: Lyons moves to 4-0; Red Jacket tops Naples for first win
There were just a handful of Wayne-Finger Lakes basketball games on Thursday night and one boys game was postponed.
Check out all the scores below and the next slate of games.
W-FL BOYS SCOREBOARD (12/9):
Sodus 38 @ Lyons 101
LYO – Jaiden Lopez 22; JC Walker 17, 14 reb, 5 stl, 5 blk; Jaylen Battle 12; Tony Pierre 10; Jymeer Linzy 9; CyQuaire Norvel 8; Mike Briggs 7; Aaron Rouse 6; Quinton Franklin 5
Naples 25 @ Red Jacket 62
NAP – Ryan Lester 12; Max Ryan 5
RJ – Daltyn Hanline 13; Kyle DaMore 12; Jaymon Pysnack 8; Mason Pollott 8; Liam Trick 7
South Seneca 30 @ HAC 72
SS – Eli Cornish 9; Devon Siurano 8; Ken Halsey 6
HAC – Max Yamil-Cabezudo-Brown 14, 10 reb, 4 ast, 2 stl; Theo Colosimo 9, 5 reb, 3 ast; Carter Reid 8, 8 reb; Thomas Riveros 8, 6 reb; James Dorsey 7, 5 reb
Midlakes 53 @ Bloomfield 51
Romulus @ Honeoye
(Postponed)
FRIDAY NIGHT BOYS SCHEDULE (12/10):
Wayne @ Geneva – (Listen Live at 7:30 pm on FL1 Radio)
Waterloo @ Marcus Whitman
Union-Endicott @ Newark
Dundee-Bradford @ Midlakes
Clyde-Savannah @ East Rochester
Williamson @ Gananda
North Rose-Wolcott @ Marion
Brockport @ Canandaigua
Victor @ Fairport
W-FL GIRLS SCOREBOARD (12/9):
Marion 19 @ NR-Wolcott/Sodus 45
Rochester Academy Charter 49 @ Red Creek 32
RC – Alexandria Cleveland 12; Mackenzie Ferguson 12
Canandaigua @ Greece Athena
(No score reported)
FRIDAY NIGHT GIRLS SCHEDULE (12/10):
Bloomfield @ Marcus Whitman
Fairport @ Victor
HAC @ South Seneca
Honeoye @ Romulus
Red Jacket @ Naples
Geneva @ Wayne
Midlakes @ Waterloo
Newark @ Palmyra-Macedon
