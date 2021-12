Take-Two Interactive, the parent company for Rockstar and 2K, has filed a trademark dispute against Hazelight, the indie developer behind two-player action platformer "It Takes Two." Since "It Takes Two" is up for five Game Awards including Game of the Year, this controversial battle is smack dab in the spotlight. Hazelight is a comparably small indie company with just shy of 70 employees and three games on the market, including "Brothers," "A Way Out," and the game in question, "It Takes Two." So, why is the company behind AAA titles like "GTA," "NBA 2K22," and "Red Dead Redemption" going after a much smaller target?

