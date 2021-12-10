Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 Full Demo on Xbox Series X [4K 60FPS]

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Sony has announced a range of PS5 console covers in five different colors. These covers replace the white face plates on the current PlayStation 5 console, allowing you to reshade your console in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue. Additionally, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple DualSense controllers will be released in January 2022. These will join the already released Cosmic Red and Midnight Black controllers. The covers will be available in the following regions: USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines. The release of Sony's new faceplates comes in the wake of Dbrand, a Canadian peripherals company, who were forced to pull its range of PS5 faceplates from their store after daring Sony to sue them for making near identical faceplates. Just a few days later Dbrand has released its own original design range of faceplates for the console with a simple retort to Sony, "Darkplates are back, checkmate lawyers." Keanu Reeves has said that he thinks "it's nice" that people attempted to mod Cyberpunk 2077 so that they could sleep with his character. During an interview with The Verge for The Matrix Resurrections, the actor was asked about his experiences with Cyberpunk 2077. While Reeves admitted that he hasn't played the game in which he stars as Johnny Silverhand, he seemed genuinely happy to learn that players had tried to mod the game in order to get down and dirty with his character. IGN is partnering with Warner Bros. for a special The Matrix Resurrections livestream Dec 18th at 5:30pm PT! Watch special interviews with the cast of the movie and check out exclusive clips from the movie. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO