Video Games

Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 Full Demo on Xbox Series X [4K 60FPS]

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Matrix Awakens Experience is built using Unreal Engine 5 and some of the characters shown look almost indistinguishable from the real thing. Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss appear and ask...

www.ign.com

The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Matrix Awakens PS5 Unreal Engine 5 Expertise Accessible for Pre-Load; Anticipated to be Detailed Throughout The Recreation Awards

The Matrix Awakens PS5 Unreal Engine 5 Expertise has simply grew to become accessible for pre-load and it weighs in huge. Final week, the Matrix Awakens experience already made its way to Reddit, and as now posted by “PlayStation Recreation Measurement” on Twitter, this Unreal Engine 5 Experience might be preloaded proper now. The expertise seems to be some form of affiliation between Epic Video games’ upcoming new Unreal Engine model and the upcoming Matrix Resurrections film.
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Keanu Reeves
IGN

Halo Infinite Legendary Campaign Walkthrough - Mission 3: Outpost Tremonius [4K/60FPS]

This Halo Infinite Legendary Campaign Walkthrough continues with Outpost Tremonius. Master Chief, the Pilot, and The Weapon need to take out their first Forward Operating Base in the game. This is Halo Infinite Walkthrough part 3 and will continue a series that will take you through a full look at the Halo Infinite Campaign Walkthrough on Legendary. The Halo Infinite Mission takes place at Outpost Tremonius before continuing onto Mission 4 Recovery and The Tower.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Trek to Yomi - Gameplay Trailer

Take a look at gameplay in this latest trailer for the upcoming cinematic action-adventure game, Trek to Yomi. Trek to Yomi arrives in spring 2022 to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms, including Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Campaign Guide - All Audio File Locations (Island 5)

The Location of every Audio File collectable on the fifth and final explorable island of the Halo Infinite campaign. UNSC, Spartan, and Banished Audio Files can be used to give extra context to lore on Zeta Halo. For more on Halo Infinite, including multiplayer tips and all the Halo Infinite Skull locations, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/halo-infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unreal Engine 5#Xbox Series X#Awakens#The Matrix Unreal Engine
IGN

Square Enix’s Forspoken is Not Just Another Isekai Story

The recent Game Awards showed off a number of games that will be coming in 2022, with one of the most exciting projects being Square Enix’s upcoming open-world RPG Forspoken, formerly known as Project Athia. The new trailer gave us a closer look at the mysterious land of Athia...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minecraft Dungeons - Cloudy Climb Launch Trailer

Minecraft Dungeons' first seasonal adventure, Cloudy Climb, is available now. Cloud Climb features seasonal-exclusive rewards and a new, mysterious tower. Watch the action-packed trailer for a look at what to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Watch Out For This Save-Wiping Halo Infinite Glitch - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, A number of Halo Infinite players have reported coming across a save-wiping glitch in the game, affecting both single-player and multiplayer gameplay. As reported by players on resetEra and Halo Waypoint (and spotted by VG247), Halo Infinite appears to contain a bug that is causing players to load into the game from a third-person perspective before breaking their save files completely. The issue itself is reportedly affecting both Xbox and PC payers and seems to be caused by a login-related bug. resetEra user 99humanity reports that after launching the game they would load into the campaign in third-person mode with Master Chief clipping through the floor. When attempting to head back to the menu and relaunch their progress, the user notes that their save file would fail to load and display as if they'd completed 0% of the campaign. Grunts get some quirky lore and personalities in Halo Infinite and we have a montage of some of our favorites. Nintendo is hosting a new Indie World Showcase happening tomorrow Dec 15th at 9:00 am PT / 12:00pm ET. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

What Took PlayStation So Long To Release These Covers? - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Sony has announced a range of PS5 console covers in five different colors. These covers replace the white face plates on the current PlayStation 5 console, allowing you to reshade your console in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue. Additionally, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple DualSense controllers will be released in January 2022. These will join the already released Cosmic Red and Midnight Black controllers. The covers will be available in the following regions: USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines. The release of Sony's new faceplates comes in the wake of Dbrand, a Canadian peripherals company, who were forced to pull its range of PS5 faceplates from their store after daring Sony to sue them for making near identical faceplates. Just a few days later Dbrand has released its own original design range of faceplates for the console with a simple retort to Sony, "Darkplates are back, checkmate lawyers." Keanu Reeves has said that he thinks "it's nice" that people attempted to mod Cyberpunk 2077 so that they could sleep with his character. During an interview with The Verge for The Matrix Resurrections, the actor was asked about his experiences with Cyberpunk 2077. While Reeves admitted that he hasn't played the game in which he stars as Johnny Silverhand, he seemed genuinely happy to learn that players had tried to mod the game in order to get down and dirty with his character. IGN is partnering with Warner Bros. for a special The Matrix Resurrections livestream Dec 18th at 5:30pm PT! Watch special interviews with the cast of the movie and check out exclusive clips from the movie. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Deflector: Specimen Zero - Teaser Trailer

Check out the trailer for Deflector: Specimen Zero, a bullet hell roguelite set in a deadly world, where you upgrade your character with the DNA you find, evolve him further during your runs, and explore the farthest reaches of this microcosm... or die trying. Deflector: Specimen Zero is free now on Steam, and is the first chapter of a microcosmic experience that will continue to evolve through 2022 and beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Watch This Exclusive Combat Trailer for Action RPG Stray Blade

Watch the new Stray Blade trailer for a closer look at the upcoming action RPG's intense combat. The trailer covers some of Stray Blade's core combat features including special attacks, parries, and more. Stray Blade is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games and Steam in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

New Nintendo Patents Hint at Zelda Breath of the Wild Sequel Gameplay Features

New patents filed by Nintendo appear to hint at gameplay features for the upcoming sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. As spotted by GameReactor, Nintendo recently filed three new patents with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) that appear to detail gameplay mechanics set to feature in Breath of the Wild’s sequel. These patents bare a number of similarities to gameplay mechanics seen in the game’s most recent E3 trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sonic Frontiers, an 'Open-Zone' Sonic Adventure, Officially Announced

At The Game Awards, Sega officially revealed the next big Sonic game, Sonic Frontiers, which boasts the series’ first “open-zone-inspired” gameplay. Sonic Frontiers is being developed by Sega’s Sonic Team Japan and led by producer Sachiko Kawamura and director Morio Kishimoto. Sonic Frontiers promises a new type of Sonic experience where players will be free to explore an open world.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Loco Motive - Nintendo Switch Reveal Trailer

A classic point-and-click adventure game set on the Royce Express. After a sinister murder, play as a lawyer, an amateur detective, and secret agent as they try to solve the murder in which they're all the prime suspects. Coming Summer 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dungeon Munchies - Nintendo Switch Release Trailer

Venture into a mysterious dungeon to defeat, and cook, the undead. That's right, eat them in the right way and you can gain new skills and abilities. Mix and match recipes to find a playstyle for you.
RECIPES

