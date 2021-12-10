ARC Raiders Reveal Trailer

Apex Legends' Raiders Collection Event kicks off on December 7 and runs through December 21, 2021. Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect, including the return of Winter Express, where three squads board the World's Edge train, but only one will conquer it. Players can unlock event-limited Legendary cosmetics for Valkyrie, Loba, Revenant, Bloodhound, Pathfinder, Wattson, and Wraith - all designed to bring out the pirate in every Legend. Once players unlock the brand new set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics, they'll receive Wattson's electric Heirloom, the "Energy Reader."
