Video Games

ARC Raiders Reveal Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam up and tackle giant mechs in this...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

IGN

Genshin Impact - Arataki Itto Character Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Genshin Impact for a look at the character, Arataki Itto. When the Arataki Gang is involved, even the most traditional repertoire may usher in a new twist. Although some in the audience have enjoyed such a surprise, it has caused quite the trouble for the Tenryou Commission. Let's see who will get the last laugh this time: Arataki Itto with his booming laughter, or the soldiers who are swift at maintaining law and order.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

A Plague Tale: Requiem Receives Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Focus Home Interactive and Asobo Studio have shared a gameplay reveal trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem, which is coming to Nintendo Switch next year. With Robert Louis Stevenson’s poem “Requiem” setting the tone, you can catch your first glimpse of the “epic” adventure that awaits Amicia and Hugo.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Former EA boss Patrick Soderlund unveils his new co-op shooter, Arc Raiders

In November 2020, former Electronic Arts chief design officer Patrick Soderlund announced that he was working on a shooter at his new studio, Embark. At the Game Awards tonight, that game was properly unveiled as Arc Raiders, a free-to-play co-op third-person PvE shooter set to come out in 2022 that pits squads of humans against endless hordes of murder machines from space.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Embark Studios’ Debut Game, Arc Raiders, Launching Next Year

Embark Studios, the studio founded by former EA Chief Designer Patrick Soderlund, have revealed their debut game, the free-to-play PvE shooter Arc Raiders, in which players unite against robots descended from space. Here’s the gameplay trailer. Here’s the blurb from the first gameplay trailer: “Arc Raiders is a cooperative,...
VIDEO GAMES
#Raiders#Xbox Series X
sirusgaming.com

Free to Play Co-op Shooter, ARC Raiders, Announced

Developer Embark Studios has just unveiled their first official game, ARC Raiders, during the Game Awards. ARC Raiders is a co-op third-person PvE shooter where players team up against the invading ARC, enemies that drop from orbit. The game will be free to play on the Epic Games Store, Steam,...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

ARC Raiders debuts at The Game Awards 2021 with gameplay

ARC Raiders is from Embark Studios, led by former EA exec Patrick Söderlund. ARC Raiders takes place in a world where humans must fight against the titular Arc. It is free-to-play and will release in 2022. Just a few days after being teased, ARC Raiders has debuted at The...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Cooperative shooter Arc Raiders from former EA dev revealed at The Game Awards

Arc Raiders, the first game from Embark Studios set up by former EA executive Patrick Soderlund, was revealed during The Game Awards 2021 this evening. The game is a free-to-play, cooperative action shooter where together with your squad, you will defend your home and resist the onslaught of Arc – a mechanized threat descending from space.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Planet of Lana - An Off-Earth Odyssey - Reveal Trailer

Planet of Lana - An Off- Earth Odyssey is a new sci-fi adventure from developer Wishfully, with music composed by The Last Guardian composer, Takeshi Furukawa, planned for release in 2022. Check out this quick trailer from The Game Awards 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Propagation: Paradise Hotel - Reveal Trailer

Here's a creepy tease for Propagation: Paradise Hotel, an upcoming survival horror adventure game sequel to the 2020 zombie shooter, Propagation VR. Propagation: Paradise Hotel is coming in late 2022 with plans for the game to be available on all major VR platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bibots - Reveal Trailer

Take a look at Bibots, the upcoming top-down shooter roguelite game with an emphasis on bullet hell action. Takaful planet has been invaded by dreadful creatures and monsters which sow its destruction. Play as Tayar, chosen by a Bibot to be the savior of this world on the brink of apocalypse. Become one of these mechanical creatures, customize your weapons, be brave and exterminate the threat of an evil mastermind. Bibots is headed to PC in Q2 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Arc Raiders: Ex-DICE Devs' New Game Is a Co-Op PVE Sci-Fi Shooter

Arc Raiders, the debut game from Embark Studios, will be a vibrant sci-fi PVE third-person shooter, with 3-player co-op and a focus on teamwork. It's free-to-play, and coming in 2022 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Unveiled during The Game Awards 2021, Arc Raiders comes from a team notably...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Expanse: A Telltale Series - Reveal Trailer

Watch the reveal trailer for the upcoming story-driven interactive game, The Expanse: A Telltale Series, which is set prior to the events of the sci-fi TV series, The Expanse. In The Expanse: A Telltale Series, take on the role of Camina Drummer (played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV series), the leader of a ragtag scavenging crew on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edges of The Belt. As Drummer, players must work with a mix of big personalities, square off against a bloody mutiny, explore locations beyond the belt, and, most of all, make tough decisions that will decide the fate of The Artemis spaceship and its crew. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is expected to be released for PC and leading consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Apex Legends - Raiders Collection Event Trailer

Apex Legends' Raiders Collection Event kicks off on December 7 and runs through December 21, 2021. Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect, including the return of Winter Express, where three squads board the World's Edge train, but only one will conquer it. Players can unlock event-limited Legendary cosmetics for Valkyrie, Loba, Revenant, Bloodhound, Pathfinder, Wattson, and Wraith - all designed to bring out the pirate in every Legend. Once players unlock the brand new set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics, they'll receive Wattson's electric Heirloom, the "Energy Reader."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lost Recipes - Reveal Trailer

In Lost Recipes, cook using historically accurate cooking methods and recipes across various cultures and time. Watch the trailer for a look at gameplay that showcases recipes from Medieval China, Ancient Greece, and more. Lost Recipes, the VR cooking game, arrives in 2022 for Oculus.
RECIPES
IGN

Godfall: Challenger Edition - Reveal Trailer

Check out the trailer for the Godfall: Challenger Edition. The Godfall: Challenger Edition immediately unlocks a maximum level Valorplate, spoils you with skill points, and equips you with a spread of deadly weapons. Challenge all three end-game modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Tower of Trials.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Moss Book II - Release Window Reveal Trailer

Moss: Book II, the sequel to Polyarc's action-adventure game, Moss, gets a new trailer and a release window reveal. The game is coming in Spring 2022 to PlayStation VR. Check out the thrilling new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

ARC Raiders is a co-op game about fighting massive robots, coming in 2022

One of the world premieres at The Game Awards was ARC Raiders, the debut title from Embark Studios. It’s a Stockholm-based developer headed up by former EA and DICE executives, and it looks like an intense co-op game with a heavy dose of science fiction. It’s set to launch sometime in 2022, and will be free to play.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Aftermath’ trailer reveals the psychological thriller

Aftermath, by One O One Games the developers of Fury Roads Survivor has been announced today and the first trailer revealed. The Italian developer has shown their first teaser trailer today (December 2) for its story-driven psychological thriller based on a future Earth. Taking inspiration from its previous game The Suicide Of Rachel Foster, this latest title focuses on psychology and philosophy.
VIDEO GAMES

