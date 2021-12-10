ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. considers banning key exports to Chinese chipmaker SMIC - WSJ

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409a5g_0dJ1bMZy00

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. officials are considering discussing a Defense Department proposal this month to close regulatory loopholes that have allowed Chinese chipmaker SMIC (0981.HK) to buy critical U.S. technology, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Some Commerce Department officials are trying to block the Defense Department's proposal, the Journal added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) was added to a U.S. blacklist last year that denies it access to advanced manufacturing equipment from U.S. suppliers due to its alleged ties to China's military, claims that the company rejects. read more

SMIC, China's largest contract chipmaker, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

In the coming months, U.S. officials are also considering adding more Chinese technology companies to the Commerce Department's entity list and to the Treasury list banning U.S. investment, the Journal added.

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation to ban imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about forced labor. read more

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

US to add more Chinese firms to investment, export blacklists on Thursday — FT

BENGALURU/SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Dec 15): Shares in Chinese healthcare and technology firms tumbled on Wednesday after a report that the United States would add more Chinese firms, including the largest commercial drone maker and biotech firms, to investment and export blacklists this week. Citing two sources briefed on the plans, the Financial...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

Shares of China’s largest chipmaker sink to lowest close in nearly a year as Biden team considers tougher sanctions

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Chinese#Smic#The Wall Street Journal#Some Commerce Department#The Defense Department#The Commerce Department#Treasury
Reuters

New China import rules bring headaches for food and beverage makers

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Makers of Irish whiskey, Belgian chocolate and European coffee brands are scrambling to comply with new Chinese food and beverage regulations, with many fearful their goods will be unable to enter the giant market as a Jan. 1 deadline looms. China's customs authority published new...
ECONOMY
AFP

China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
China
Shore News Network

Dozens Of Republicans Slam Biden Administration For Considering Crude Oil Export Ban

A large group of House Republicans penned a letter to top Biden administration officials Friday, urging them not to ban U.S. crude oil exports. The GOP lawmakers, led by Texas Reps. Roger Williams and August Pfluger, said the move would be a “catastrophic mistake” and further exacerbate high energy prices in the letter addressed to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The congressmen noted that a previous crude oil export ban had been opposed by Democrats and Republicans alike.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Lithuanian trade body says Chinese customs blocking its exports

By Andrius Sytas VILNIUS (Reuters) - China has imposed a customs block on Lithuanian exports, a Lithuanian trade body said on Friday, amid a deepening spat between Beijing and Vilnius about the Baltic state's decision to allow Taiwan to open a de facto embassy. China downgraded its diplomatic ties with the Baltic State and suspended consular services there after the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania opened on Nov. 18.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
Motley Fool

What to Consider Before Investing in Chinese Stocks

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The possibility of U.S. regulators delisting Chinese stocks...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
254K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy