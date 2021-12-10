ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alicia Keys Explains Why Her New Double Album Feels Like 'A Homecoming'

By Hayden Brooks
iHeartRadio
 6 days ago
Photo: Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio

With seven albums under her belt, Alicia Keys wanted to do something different with her latest project, Keys , so she split the album into two parts: the Originals half featuring self-produced songs with "laidback piano vibes" and the Unlocked half with some of the same tracks with "upbeat, drums and level up” songs, courtesy of Mike Will Made-It . In celebration of the project, the singer/songwriter performed material from the album and treated fans to some classic tracks during her iHeartRadio Album Release Party.

During the one-hour performance, which aired on Thursday night (December 9) and was hosted by iHeartRadio's Shay Diddy , the singer/songwriter appeared next to her glittery piano in a pink and black ensemble. With a live back and an intimate backdrop with red lighting and chandeliers, the star spoke about the concept project: "It's like a homecoming. It's all about the piano. It's all about that penmanship, that musicality and actually it's a double album," Keys told the host, before breaking down their sonic differences. While Keys described the first side of the project as "super soulful, piano-driven," she went on to explain how she and the super-producer took the originals, sampled it, and "created this whole other energy and perspective of what these songs can sound like." "You get to enter it and find all these different ways to hear it and it's so crazy."

In addition to singing catalog staples tracks like "Un-Thinkable (I'm Ready)," "Diary," "Like You'll Never See Me Again," "No One," "If I Ain't Got You," "You Don't Know My Name," as well as "In Common and "Wasted Energy" as part of her 2020 effort, Alicia , the powerhouse made her new material the star of the show. In order to demonstrate the sonics of the double album, Keys offered up new tracks like "Old Memories," "Come for Me," "Best of Me," "Is It Insane, "Only You," and "Skydive," and went back and forth between both versions for some tracks.

While the colossal collection features Pusha T ("Plentiful") and Brand Carlile ("Paper Flowers") on Originals , the alternate Unlocked side includes Swae Lee ("Lala (Unlocked)), Lil Wayne ("Nat King Cole") and Khalid and Lucky Daye ("Come for Me").

Mid-performance of "Wasted Energy," the singer made note that she wasn't able to tour in support of her last studio effort, so she'd be hitting the road in the summer of 2022. The upcoming set is bound to make for a dynamic concert as Keys will likely venture into the performance similar to her iHeartRadio Album Release Party, where she offered the crowd the power of the performance. Did they want a classic Alicia Keys sound? Did they want a darker reinterpretation from the singer? Either way, Keys made it known that after 20 years her creativity still has no boundaries.

"This song is about letting go of all your inibition, making sure that there are no ceilings above you," she told the audience prior to venturing into the James Bond-theme orchestration of "Nat King Cole." "Nobody can make you doubt yourself. You get to be our most magnificient right here tonight."

Photo: Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio

rolling out

Alicia Keys is finally at peace as she makes new tracks

Alicia Keys is “finally comfortable in [her] own greatness.”. The 40-year-old singer was recently named the Female R&B Act of the Millennium by the Recording Industry Association of America and admitted that she is now at peace with her “grandness and greatness” as she releases a double LP titled Keys.
MUSIC
TheAtlantaVoice

Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase

New York (AP) — Alicia Keys hasn’t felt completely free for much of her career. That may sound surprising, but these days the heralded musician is loving the makeup-free skin she’s in and settled into a space of confidence and liberation. That’s readily apparent in her eighth studio album, “KEYS,” which represents a back-to-basics approach […] The post Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MUSIC
jammin1057.com

Alicia Keys Releases ‘KEYS’, Fans React To Her ‘Masterpiece’

Alicia Keys released her eighth studio album KEYS today (Dec. 10) and fans are giving the album all of the praise crowning the project a pure “masterpiece.”. The album has two sides, one side of original songs and one side of “unlocked” songs. Assisting Keys on the album are artists Brandi Carlile, Khalid, Lucky Daye, Pusha T, Lil Wayne, and Swae Lee.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Alicia Keys Delivers a Huge Album Without a Huge Ego

2021 has seen its share of albums in which major artists meet huge expectations with supersize tracklists — records like Drake’s 86-minute Certified Lover Boy and Kanye West’s punishingly enormous Donda. Now you can add Alicia Keys to the list of A-list epic-makers. Keys, her eighth album, is a 26-song double-LP. But Alicia has never been one for self-indulgence, so she’s neatly divvied the project up into two distinct, easily digestible collections: Originals is, as she puts it, a set of “laidback piano vibes,” while almost all of its companion Unlocked is comprised of the songs from Originals reworked with...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Rick Ross and Jazmine Sullivan perform ‘Outlawz’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Rick Ross and Jazmine Sullivan recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a live rendition of their collaborative track, ‘Outlawz’. The cut is lifted from Ross’ latest album, ‘Richer Than I Ever Been’, which arrived just days before his appearance on the NBC show. Also featuring rapper 21 Savage – who didn’t join them for the studio performance – ‘Outlawz’ was released as a single back in November.
MUSIC
