Girls basketball: Amelia Mackey hits six 3-pointers in Union's 69-52 win at Lyon County

EDDYVILLE, Ky. -- Amelia Mackey hit six 3-pointers to lead Union County to a 69-52 win over Lyon County Thursday night on the road.

Mackey scored a team-high 23 points for the Bravettes (2-2), who picked up 15 points from Mati Hagan and 12 from Madison Morris.

Holding to a 32-27 halftime lead, Union County outscored the Lady Lyons (1-4) 22-12 in the third quarter to pull away as Mackey hit four of her 3-pointers and scored 14 of her points in the period.

Lilly Perry led Lyon County with 14 points, while Calista Collins added 11.

Union County will host Crittenden County (4-0) Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Union Co. 69, Lyon Co. 52

Union Co. (2-2)

Madison Morris 4 1-2 12; Mati Hagan 6 2-5 15; Amelia Mackey 8 1-3 23; Reese Hagan 1 0-0 2; Ella Gough 1 0-0 2; Lillian Goodloe 2 2-2 8; Drew Sprague 1 0-0 2; Kamille Theus 2 1-4 5; Paige Steward 0 0-0 0; Annie Beaven 0 0-0 0; Dana Curry 0 0-0 0; Maggie Hibbs 0 0-0 0; Cadence Coker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 7-16 69. 3-point goals: 9 (Mackey 6, Goodloe 2, M. Hagan 1). Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

Lyon Co. (1-4)

Hadlie Butler 4 0-0 8; Rose Smith 3 2-3 8; Calista Collins 3 5-10 11; Lexi Holland 2 0-0 6; Ella Defew 1 1-1 3; Lilly Perry 5 2-2 14; Piper Cotham 0 0-0 0; Trinity Taylor 0 2-2 2. Totals: 18 12-18 52. 3-point goals: 4 (Holland 2, Perry 2). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

Union Co. 15 17 22 15 -- 69

Lyon Co. 17 10 12 13 --52