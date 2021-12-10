ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins police searching for missing at-risk man

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZIQS_0dJ1ag0B00

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Fort Collins Police Services is searching for a missing at-risk man who has serious medical issues.

David Cloer, 65, was last seen earlier in the day Thursday in the 3100 block of Boone Street, according to FCPS.

Cloer is described as a 6-foot, 175 pound white man with gray hair, blue eyes and a handlebar mustache.

Cloer has cognitive and medical issues and his speech may be unclear, according to officials.

Anyone who sees Cloer or has any information is asked to call FCPS at 970-221-6540.

Crime & Safety
Public Safety
Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

