Fire leaves Milwaukee family without home ahead of holidays

A Milwaukee man and his family are now without a place to stay during this holiday season following a house fire near 30th and Concordia. The fire took place on December 2 around 6 p.m.

“I was remodeling the house. I was slowly getting it together,” said Miguel Viramontes-Taylor, the homeowner.

He said he was working hard to provide a good holiday for his girlfriend and stepchildren this Christmas. Now, their most essential possession, their home, is gone.

“I came home, and I noticed that the house was smoking,” Viramontes-Taylor said.

Fire crews said much of the property was destroyed. Miguel’s girlfriend and stepchildren were gone at the time for the fire. The family did lose a longtime pet, however.

“My dog. He was in there. He was on the upper level,” he said.

Sancho, Miguel’s dog of almost seven years, was gone...

At the house, a candle memorial is set up in the room where he was found.

“It was hard knowing this is where they found him,” Viramontes-Taylor said.

Milwaukee Fire Dept. says the cause of the fire is still being investigated. Miguel is looking into it as well and questions if it could’ve been suspicious.

The only clue is a gaping hole from the middle of the living room through to the basement. It’s believed to be where it started.

In the meantime, he’s starting over, from a motel with his family and kids, who themselves have a lot of questions about what happened.

“They’re wondering why we’re not home. Where's their stuff. Where's the Christmas tree... Where’s Sancho? I don’t really know what to tell them,” Viramontes-Taylor said.

Miguel’s sister created a GoFundMe to help deal with any costs. Miguel, who purchased the home in April, said he did not have insurance when asked.

You can visit the GoFundMe here.

