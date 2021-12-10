ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Copper drifts lower after U.S. inflation data meets forecasts

By Eric Onstad
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Friday after U.S. consumer prices rose in line with expectations, dampening moves by investors to buy commodities as a hedge against inflation.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) declined 0.3% to $9,504 a tonne by 1715 GMT, after dropping by 1.2% on Thursday.

"There are quite a few people who buy commodities as a hedge against inflation," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke in Zurich.

While U.S. inflation data showed the biggest annual gain in more than 39 years, many investors had been bracing for much higher numbers.

Menke said he did not agree with the strategy of using commodities as insurance against rising prices because firmer copper and other raw materials prices often are the cause of inflation.

Top metals consumer China is the main driver of metals prices and two of three pillars of Chinese copper demand - property and infrastructure - were lagging, he said.

"Prices should hover around this level, $9,500, and maybe trend a little bit lower, but I don't see why prices should move higher from here," he added.

* China's major copper smelters boosted output by 1.3% in November from the previous month as fewer producers carried out maintenance and power supply shortages eased, state-backed research house Antaike said.

* LME zinc gained 0.2% at $3,317.50 a tonne even though LME daily inventory data showed a jump of 14,025 tonnes to 164,425 tonnes, interrupting a months-long trend of outflows.

* LME aluminium lost 0.6% to $2,612 a tonne, nickel gave up 0.3% to $19,820, tin dipped 0.3% to $39,375, but lead rose 0.3% to $2,290.50.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

or

Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter, Kirsten Donovan and Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
MARKETS
investing.com

U.S. Futures Edge Lower; PPI Data, Fed Meeting in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening slightly lower Tuesday, continuing the fragile start to the week as Omicron fears hit sentiment ahead of the start of the latest Federal Reserve meeting. At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was flat, while S&P 500 Futures traded 12...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Prices#Metals Prices#Copper#Infrastructure#The London Metal Exchange#Lme#Gmt#Chinese
MarketWatch

Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.4% to reach 15,413. The Fed concludes...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

Asia counts down to Fed lift off, China data underwhelms

SYDNEY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Asian markets stood still on Wednesday as the world waited to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve on when it would stop buying assets and start raising interest rates, possibly piling pressure on its peers to follow. Futures have already priced in an end to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan admits overstating some government economic data for years

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Japanese government overstated construction orders data received from builders for years, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, an admission that could dent credibility of official statistics widely used by investors and economists. It was not clear why the government started the practice of...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Asian shares shed gains ahead of Fed policy statement

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Wednesday after new U.S. data showed inflation is still running high, putting a spotlight on what action the Federal Reserve will take as it holds its last meeting of the year. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1% higher to...
WORLD
Reuters

China's property investment rises 6.0% y/y in Jan-Nov

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China’s property investment rose 6.0% in January-November year-on-year, slowing from the 7.2% growth seen in the first 10 months of the year, official data showed on Wednesday. Property sales by floor area increased 4.8% during January-November from the same period a year earlier, compared...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's yuan firms as c.bank keeps MLF rate unchanged, Fed in focus

SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Wednesday after the central bank left a key lending rate unchanged, while new data showed factory output grew faster than expected, but traders and analysts expect further gains in the currency to be limited. Traders said that moves would also be...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

247K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy