Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has continued his meteoric rise after his improbable presidential run in 2020. Making good use of his wonkishness and verbal acuity, he is one of the administration’s best spokesmen for its most popular accomplishment, infrastructure, even venturing onto Fox News. However, there is another, less flashy, beneficiary of the 2020 presidential race who may help chart the future of her party.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO