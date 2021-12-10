Biden supply chain spin adds political kinks to policy response

“President Biden seems to be doing his best to prolong” our “economic woes,” grumbles Kristin Tate at The Hill. “With the holidays around the corner, Americans are experiencing inflated prices, goods shortages and long shipping times.” Yet Team Biden is poised to “hike prices and cause more empty shelves” by requiring jab proof to cross the US-Canada border, when “20 percent of Canada’s truckers are unvaxxed.” This “will further ensnare the arrival of both raw materials and finished goods into the country.” More: Biden may close “a major natural gas pipeline from the Great White North because of ‘climate change’ concerns,” hitting US consumers with rising fuel costs. “Everyday concerns of Americans struggling to pay their bills or fill their cars with gasoline are being dismissed.”

