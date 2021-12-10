ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden supply chain spin adds political kinks to policy response

By Naomi Lim, Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to critics, the White House's supply chain spin is complicating the politics of an already-tangled problem for President Joe Biden. Odd throwback references to Cabbage Patch Kids and Beanie Babies and relying on a dubious system to count the number of container ships waiting off the coast to dock and...

Fox News

CNN floats possible replacements for Biden in 2024

CNN's Chris Cillizza on Monday published an article in which he names Democrats who could possibly replace President Biden in the 2024 presidential elections. Cillizza listed Biden's age and current political problems as the reason why he might be replaced on the Democrat ticket in 2024. "Combine President Joe Biden's...
Ron Klain
Jen Psaki
Joe Biden
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Inflation and supply chain problems will only go away if we (make-)believe like Biden

Opinion: President Biden implies there are no shortages and our eyes deceive us. Then he assures us the shortages are no big deal. Not a winning strategy. The grocery store was out of cotton balls. Luckily, I didn’t need cotton balls – don’t believe I ever have – but the empty shelf looked odd. Maybe every other parent did a run on Santa-themed craft supplies.
Gazette

Pelosi: Inflation numbers 'only add urgency' to pass Biden agenda

The highest inflation increase in nearly 40 years is proof President Joe Biden's agenda needs to pass urgently, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday. Republicans, meanwhile, painted that same agenda as responsible for rising consumer costs. The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index rose by 6.8% without seasonal adjustments compared over...
phillytrib.com

Those supply chains are straightening out. So is Biden's rhetoric.

Photos of cargo containers backed up at ports and complaints from consumers about delivery delays and shortages have jolted the Biden administration into action, forcing it to focus on supply chains and the cost-containment features of the Build Back Better legislation. On both counts, the White House received some good news last week.
New York Post

Biden worsens supply-chain mess and other commentary

“President Biden seems to be doing his best to prolong” our “economic woes,” grumbles Kristin Tate at The Hill. “With the holidays around the corner, Americans are experiencing inflated prices, goods shortages and long shipping times.” Yet Team Biden is poised to “hike prices and cause more empty shelves” by requiring jab proof to cross the US-Canada border, when “20 percent of Canada’s truckers are unvaxxed.” This “will further ensnare the arrival of both raw materials and finished goods into the country.” More: Biden may close “a major natural gas pipeline from the Great White North because of ‘climate change’ concerns,” hitting US consumers with rising fuel costs. “Everyday concerns of Americans struggling to pay their bills or fill their cars with gasoline are being dismissed.”
WDTV

Sen. Capito sends letter to Pres. Biden about supply chain issues

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito joined colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden requesting officials from the administration, including members of the Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force, come before the Commerce Committee for a closed briefing to discuss the challenges and opportunities currently facing our transportation supply chain.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Washington Examiner

Biden administration’s deferring to labor unions has added to supply chain woes

While there are several factors that have played a role in the supply chain and inflation crises facing the United States, many experts have noted that President Joe Biden’s policies with respect to labor unions have further exacerbated the issue. As families struggle to purchase gifts for their loved ones around the holiday season due to inflation and supply shortfalls, Biden’s deference to Big Labor should not come as a surprise.
Gazette

Democrats agonize over property tax provision in Biden spending bill

House and Senate Democrats face mounting pressure to scrap a provision in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better legislation that would eliminate a GOP-era cap on state and local tax deductions. A group of Democrats from high-tax states has threatened to vote against the Biden legislation unless it includes language...
