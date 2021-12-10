Sewer maintenance to take place on Church Street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – People driving through downtown Champaign on Friday may experience traffic and parking disruption while construction crews perform maintenance on one street’s sewers.

Visu-Sewer Construction, Inc. will be working on Church Street between Randolph and Neil Streets. No traffic lanes will be closed, but the work may affect traffic patterns and parking in the area. The city of Champaign encourages drivers to be cautious when traveling through this and other work zones.

Work will start at 7 a.m. and be complete by 4 p.m.

