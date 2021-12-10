ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Point, AL

Center Point grandmother, granddaughter remembered after weekend house fire

By Jen Cardone
CBS 42
CBS 42
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaD8Q_0dJ1YsLP00

CENTER POINT, Ala. ( WIAT ) – Dozens of friends and family came together Thursday night to remember a Waniki Lashun Fox, 41, and her granddaughter Za’niyah Fox, 7, after they lost their lives following a fire Sunday morning .

Fire officials report that it happened around 6 a.m. in the 2700 block of 7 th Place Northeast.

“My husband came running in the house and he was like it’s a fire, it’s a fire, it’s a fire Rhonda it’s a fire,” neighbor Rhonda Johnson Hicks said. “We all came running up the hill but apparently no one knew in enough time. It was a sad moment because they will really be missed.”

The community prayed Thursday night to lift the souls of Fox and her granddaughter.

Homewood Police revisiting 2018 cold case with $10,000 reward

“I just didn’t want her to pass,” neighbor Kaniya Presley said. “I just didn’t want nobody to be in the house, but when I saw them I was crying and I was just hoping nothing negative was going on. I ain’t want them to pass.”

One child made it out and was able to get help, according to fire officials. They got Za’niyah out but she later died at the hospital. Her grandmother died on Tuesday at the hospital, too.

The community released yellow and purple balloons in their honor.

“We’re going to miss them, they were special,” Johnson Hicks said. “If there’s anything we can do to help, I don’t want them to hesitate to let us know if there’s something we can do.”

The fire department is reporting this as an accidental fire but is continuing its investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Birmingham officer suffers injuries in East Lake car accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham police officer suffered injuries in a car accident near a Krispy Kreme in East Lake, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks. Hicks said the officer was in a Birmingham police patrol car at the time of the accident, which was reported at 8:39 p.m. Wednesday […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Memorial dedicated at Alabama girls home to 8 crash victims

CAMP HILL, Ala. — A new memorial with shiny metal columns and a cross now stands on a hill overlooking the Alabama girls home linked to eight children who died in a horrific van crash that killed 10 earlier this year. Gov. Kay Ivey was among the officials in attendance Tuesday as the memorial was dedicated at […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center Point, AL
Center Point, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Center Point, AL
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Wiat#Za N Iyah
CBS 42

Jefferson County coroner searching for family of 3 deceased men

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the families of three dead elderly men. (Left) Kenneth Wayne, 81, of Hoover, was a resident at the Diversicare of Riverchase under the care of Compassus Hospice when he passed away of natural causes around 2:30 p.m. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

CBS 42

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy