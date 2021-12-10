ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japanese Scientists Develop Masks that Glow When Exposed to COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleA team at the Kyoto Prefectural University, headed by its president Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, has developed a mask that offers users an easy and cost-effective way to test for COVID-19. In February of 2022, the team injected a dormant and benign form of coronavirus into...

Researchers in Japan use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks

TOKYO, Dec 10 – Japanese researchers have developed masks that use ostrich antibodies to detect COVID-19 by glowing under ultraviolet light. The discovery by Yasuhiro Tsukamoto and his team at Kyoto Prefectural University in western Japan could provide for low-cost testing of the virus at home, they said in a press release.
Japanese Scientists Used Ostrich Cells to Make Virus-Detecting Masks that Glows Under UV Light

Masks made from ostrich antibodies that glow under ultraviolet light to detect Covid-19 have been produced by Japanese researchers. Wearable technologies, such as activity trackers and smartwatches, can give valuable information about our health and well-being. Wearables provide continuous access to real-time physiological data, unlike traditional testing in a clinical context, which may occur just a few (or fewer) times a year. This enables the detection of deviations from a person's "normal" baselines, which is a fundamentally different approach to healthcare than current practice, which mainly compares physiological measures to population statistics. The potential of wearable health technologies has become more evident during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) epidemic.
