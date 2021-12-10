Japanese Scientists Develop Masks that Glow When Exposed to COVID-19

Masks made from ostrich antibodies that glow under ultraviolet light to detect Covid-19 have been produced by Japanese researchers. Wearable technologies, such as activity trackers and smartwatches, can give valuable information about our health and well-being. Wearables provide continuous access to real-time physiological data, unlike traditional testing in a clinical context, which may occur just a few (or fewer) times a year. This enables the detection of deviations from a person's "normal" baselines, which is a fundamentally different approach to healthcare than current practice, which mainly compares physiological measures to population statistics. The potential of wearable health technologies has become more evident during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) epidemic.

