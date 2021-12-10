ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

'Hour of Code' all about mentoring, fun

By David Kronke Tribune-Star
Tribune Star
Tribune Star
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XpCWe_0dJ1W71l00
Coding: Dave Fisher, professor of computer science and software engineering at Rose-Hulman, and RHIT student Myon McGee introduce coding to Fisher’s son Bowen on Thursday. Tribune-Star/David Kronke

So many Rose-Hulman students showed up to serve as mentors during the school’s Hour of Code event for students from kindergarten through the 8th grade that those kids were able to receive one-on-one instruction.

Hour of Code is a prominent event during national Computer Science Education Week, introducing people — not necessarily just students — to the art and science of computers and coding.

“Computer Science Education Week has been around for a lot of years,” said Dave Fisher, professor of computer science and software engineering at Rose-Hulman, who oversaw the event. “It’s a national and now worldwide week. Across the globe, people are trying to spend 60 minutes learning about code. We’re one of many, many locations that’s hosting an Hour of Code. There’s a few in the Wabash Valley.”

Fisher added, “Our goals are mindset, mentoring and fun. We definitely want them to learn some computer science skills, but it’s not the only thing we’re worried about tonight.”

Though coding is traditionally seen as a solitary activity in its nature, “Solitary isn’t how people work,” Fisher said.

“To be honest, [coding in groups] is just more fun. If you’re working with other people and you see other people doing the same things as you, it gives you a mindset that you can do this. And these kids are going to see coding again in the future, and when they see it again, the goal is that they’ll be excited about it and they’ll be confident to try new things.”

Fisher enjoys seeing people’s eyes light up when they discover they can do something they may not even knew existed before. “They think about opportunities like Scratch, where they can build a computer game on their own, and they can do it without typing a single line of code, and that’s something they never realized they could do,” he said.

Hour of Code is important, Fisher said, because “Culture plays a factor in what jobs people think they can do. Somehow, our culture has thought of coding as something that men do, which is outrageous. We’re trying to address that issue — we have nearly 50% female participation today among these grades, but somehow, once we get to the college level, it’ll be more like a one-to-six ratio. We’d like to spread the world that there’s no reason for that, that girls can do it as well as boys.” He also hopes to attract more underrepresented minorities.

Fisher’s daughter McKinley is a 6th grader, but has the computer skills of a high schooler. She could be mentoring, noted Olga Scrivner, teaching at Rose-Hulman in her first year. Scrivner agreed that more women need to be encouraged to explore coding.

“We want to break the disbalance between the boys and girls,” she said. “Coding is the future. We have a left and right brain, and one is responsible for logic and math and the other part is art. I’d really like our children to learn use both sides of their brain, like C-3PO.”

Two of Scrivner’s students are sophomores Braedyn Edwards and Owen Trudt.

“Initially, I just want them to find it fun,” Trudt said. “I think learning to have fun with coding is the first building block to actually have success.”

“I want them to realize that they can do anything they set their minds to,” Edward said. “Coding to start off is very daunting and a big task to take a hold of, but when they get into it, they’ll see they can do it and have fun. Coding can do anything.”

What were the coolest things that Edwards and Trudt had coded?

“It would probably be in my first course here, we had to create an arcade game as our final project,” Edwards said. “I coded a new version of Pong, the original game from the ‘70s. That was one of the coolest things — we were set all on our own and I had to come up with everything that went into the game and it was a great success.”

Trudt said, “It was something I made this last quarter. It was a website that used Spotify, the music app, and it took users’ data, got their top artists and it gave a satirical response and critiqued their musical taste.”

What if someone typed in Phoebe Bridgers?

“That’s a good one,” Trudt said, mulling over his answer. “It would probably say, ‘Get your head out of the sky.’”

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.

Comments / 0

Related
rose-hulman.edu

'Hour of Code’ Introducing Youths to Computer Programming

As part of national Computer Science Education Week festivities, Rose-Hulman is hosting free Hour of Code sessions Thursday, December 9, to introduce youths in kindergarten through the eighth grades to computer programming – from the inside out. This event has separate hour-long fun-filled instructional sessions for the following grades: kindergarten...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
tms.edu

The Mentor Model

The Mentor Model program is an extension of distance education for students who wish to complete their seminary education from their home church. Students who wish to apply for the MM program will undergo the same admission requirements as distance location and TMS: LA students. In addition, a student must apply alongside of his pastor mentor. The pastor mentor should be a TMS graduate with at least 3 years of ministry experience. The pastor mentor must also be currently engaged in full time ministry. Based on the curriculum provided to him by TMS, the mentor will guide the student through eight pastoral ministry semester courses over the program. Those students who wish to apply for the MM program must apply alongside of their mentor.
SOCIETY
mainstreetnews.com

Colbert students have fun learning about Thanksgiving

Teachers at Colbert Elementary School have found a way to help the little cougars learn about behavior and history while having fun at the same time. During the week before Thanksgiving, students who had earned the required behavior points had a Thanksgiving feast one day and attended a Cougar Carnival the next. At the kindergarten Thanksgiving feast, the kids wore head dresses that they had made themselves (with help from the teachers depending on the kid’s ability). Little Pilgrims and Indians sat together and feasted on plates of meat, cheese, fruit, and muffins, learning about the meaning of Thanksgiving.
COLBERT, GA
lewisu.edu

IEEE Students Host Hour of Code

On November 20, IEEE Student Branch officers, Karolina Krzak (Senior, Computer Engineering), Brindyn Schultz (Sophomore, Computer Engineering/Computer Science), and Keshawn Williams, (Junior, Computer Engineering), hosted an Hour of Code, a free programming tutorial for kids. Dr. Sasidhar Tadanki, Senior RF Coils Engineer at Canon Medical Research USA, Inc., and Membership...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
The Saginaw News

SVSU hosting Hour of Code for 100 elementary schoolers Friday

KOCHVILLE TWP., MI - Tri-city elementary school students will learn programming concepts at an Hour of Code program this week at the Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum at Saginaw Valley State University. Four public and private elementary school classrooms comprised of about 100 total students will participate in the program,...
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Miami

Schools Kicks Off Computer Science Education Week, Hour Of Code

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – This week students across the country, and around the world, are encouraged to learn about computer science. It’s Computer Science Education Week. The annual global movement raises awareness about the importance of expanding computer science in schools. It also encourages students to complete one hour of computer coding. Broward schools interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright kicked off the activities for the Hour of Code with students at Parkway Middle School of the Arts. In one classroom, students learn about computer science and robots. Eighth grader Gabriel Garcia custom said he built a robot. “Ever since I was a small child. I’ve...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
adafruit.com

Celebrate Hour Of Code 2021 #HourofCode

Celebrate computer science everywhere with Hour of Code, December 6-12! Hour of Code is a great opportunity to encourage computer science education. Take an hour to learn about coding. We will be spreading the word all week long!. The Hour of Code started as a one-hour introduction to computer science,...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
WTHI

Hour of coding inspires local students to program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in the area were able to get a cyber knowledge upgrade with some help from a local institute. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology hosted a free hour of code Thursday night. It was part of National Computer Science Education Week. The goal was to introduce students from kindergarten through 8th grade to computer programming.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mentoring#Software Engineering#Rose Hulman
adafruit.com

Hour of Code Parent Guide @codeorg #HourOfCode

If you’re responsible for young engineers check out the Hour of Code Parent Guide to get started today and keep the momentum going tomorrow!. Participating in the Hour of Code is a great way to introduce your family to computer science, a subject that most schools just don’t teach.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
nbc11news.com

‘Hour of Coding’ at New Emerson Elementary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Schools around the globe, including Mesa County Valley School District 51, are taking part in “Hour of Code,” a global computer science initiative. “S is for science, T is for technology, E is for engineering, and M is for Mathematics,” described Julia Stephen....
MESA COUNTY, CO
lmsd.org

LMSD's 'Hour of Code' Opens Door to World of Computer Science

Lower Merion School District's elementary-age students recently joined millions of learners and teachers across the globe in this year's Hour of Code. Launched in 2013, this event began as a one-hour activity where students were given a fun introductory lesson on computer science in game-like tutorials designed to demystify "code" and open the doors of this seemingly arcane world to children of all ages and backgrounds. The Hour of Code has since transformed into a global phenomenon and celebration of computer science with unprecedented support from industry giants such as Microsoft, Apple and Amazon, among others.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
adafruit.com

Lessons to Keep Hour of Code Going Year-Round @codeorg #HourOfCode

Whether this is your first Hour of Code or you’ve tried it before and want to level up your students’ coding abilities, here are some suggestions to get you started. Via ISTE.org. Activities that focus on core coding concepts. To help your learners grasp the core coding concepts,...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Computer Science
WJTV 12

Eastside students share hour of coding with Northside Elementary

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eastside Elementary fifth-grade computer science students visited second-grade classes at Northside Elementary in Clinton to share what they have been learning in their computer science classes. Fifth-grade computer science teacher Jana Chao said the annual Hour of Coding has evolved since the creation of the computer science course during the 2015-2016 school […]
CLINTON, MS
Government Technology

'Hour of Code' Program Brings Compsci to Elementary Students

(TNS) — Potlatch Elementary School students learned how to code Friday with guidance from 10 software engineers at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories. The event, organized through an outreach program at Schweitzer, was part of a global initiative called "Hour of Code" designed to introduce kids to computer science with one-hour coding activities.
EDUCATION
losaltosonline.com

LAHS students lead virtual Hour of Code for elementary school

With guidance from Los Altos High School’s Computer Engineers of the Next Generation club, fourth- and fifth-graders at Monta Loma Elementary School in Mountain View spent an hour Dec. 1 playing games on their computers while learning to code. Members of CENG hosted the Hour of Code via Zoom....
LOS ALTOS, CA
westernslopenow.com

Appleton Elementary takes part in “Hour of Code”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – This week is a worldwide celebration of coding and STEM skills known as “Hour of Code” week. School District 51 is recognizing the occasion with a number of activities, including robotics and coding games. Appleton Elementary School is joining in the celebration...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
enplugged.com

The Benefits of Mentoring

“My son, if you will receive my words, and treasure my commandments within you, make your ear attentive to wisdom, incline your heart to understanding… ” Proverbs 2:1. The book of Proverbs is a recorded book of practical life truths that were spoken. Originally, the context was a royal court setting. Solomon gave his instruction as a teacher to students, sitting together on marble benches or strolling about the lush courtyards, dispelling his learned wisdom with stories and dicta. The whole idea was to pass the wisdom of the existing leadership to the up and coming future leaders.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
jetbrains.com

Learn in 1 Hour: 4 Tips to Write Less Code in Kotlin

Time flies so fast — it’s already the middle of the Hour of Code week! We are so proud of your commitment and continuous curiosity about learning. Even though programming can be challenging, the hours you spend on it add up to the most amazing experience. So let’s keep the ball rolling! The next hour at JetBrains Academy will be about one of the top 5 fastest-growing languages — Kotlin.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
wgvunews.org

All About the Eye

All about the Eye, today's topic, December as Vision Awareness Month for Safe Toys and Celebrating. Dr. Gary Anderson, Optometrist, with conversation. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
LIFESTYLE
ZDNet

Learn about electronics, coding, IoT and more as you build fun projects for just $20

Have you wanted to learn about electronics or coding but didn't want to spend a lot of time or money on training? Well, there's never been a better time to start because you can have a great time building fun projects even if you don't have anything but the most basic computer skills with The Ultimate Embededded Systems Mastery Bundle 2022. And during our Cyber Monday sale, you can use coupon code CMSAVE70 to get it for just $19.99.
COMPUTERS
Tribune Star

Tribune Star

Terre Haute, IN
1K+
Followers
156
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy