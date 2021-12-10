'Hour of Code' all about mentoring, fun

Coding: Dave Fisher, professor of computer science and software engineering at Rose-Hulman, and RHIT student Myon McGee introduce coding to Fisher’s son Bowen on Thursday. Tribune-Star/David Kronke

So many Rose-Hulman students showed up to serve as mentors during the school’s Hour of Code event for students from kindergarten through the 8th grade that those kids were able to receive one-on-one instruction.

Hour of Code is a prominent event during national Computer Science Education Week, introducing people — not necessarily just students — to the art and science of computers and coding.

“Computer Science Education Week has been around for a lot of years,” said Dave Fisher, professor of computer science and software engineering at Rose-Hulman, who oversaw the event. “It’s a national and now worldwide week. Across the globe, people are trying to spend 60 minutes learning about code. We’re one of many, many locations that’s hosting an Hour of Code. There’s a few in the Wabash Valley.”

Fisher added, “Our goals are mindset, mentoring and fun. We definitely want them to learn some computer science skills, but it’s not the only thing we’re worried about tonight.”

Though coding is traditionally seen as a solitary activity in its nature, “Solitary isn’t how people work,” Fisher said.

“To be honest, [coding in groups] is just more fun. If you’re working with other people and you see other people doing the same things as you, it gives you a mindset that you can do this. And these kids are going to see coding again in the future, and when they see it again, the goal is that they’ll be excited about it and they’ll be confident to try new things.”

Fisher enjoys seeing people’s eyes light up when they discover they can do something they may not even knew existed before. “They think about opportunities like Scratch, where they can build a computer game on their own, and they can do it without typing a single line of code, and that’s something they never realized they could do,” he said.

Hour of Code is important, Fisher said, because “Culture plays a factor in what jobs people think they can do. Somehow, our culture has thought of coding as something that men do, which is outrageous. We’re trying to address that issue — we have nearly 50% female participation today among these grades, but somehow, once we get to the college level, it’ll be more like a one-to-six ratio. We’d like to spread the world that there’s no reason for that, that girls can do it as well as boys.” He also hopes to attract more underrepresented minorities.

Fisher’s daughter McKinley is a 6th grader, but has the computer skills of a high schooler. She could be mentoring, noted Olga Scrivner, teaching at Rose-Hulman in her first year. Scrivner agreed that more women need to be encouraged to explore coding.

“We want to break the disbalance between the boys and girls,” she said. “Coding is the future. We have a left and right brain, and one is responsible for logic and math and the other part is art. I’d really like our children to learn use both sides of their brain, like C-3PO.”

Two of Scrivner’s students are sophomores Braedyn Edwards and Owen Trudt.

“Initially, I just want them to find it fun,” Trudt said. “I think learning to have fun with coding is the first building block to actually have success.”

“I want them to realize that they can do anything they set their minds to,” Edward said. “Coding to start off is very daunting and a big task to take a hold of, but when they get into it, they’ll see they can do it and have fun. Coding can do anything.”

What were the coolest things that Edwards and Trudt had coded?

“It would probably be in my first course here, we had to create an arcade game as our final project,” Edwards said. “I coded a new version of Pong, the original game from the ‘70s. That was one of the coolest things — we were set all on our own and I had to come up with everything that went into the game and it was a great success.”

Trudt said, “It was something I made this last quarter. It was a website that used Spotify, the music app, and it took users’ data, got their top artists and it gave a satirical response and critiqued their musical taste.”

What if someone typed in Phoebe Bridgers?

“That’s a good one,” Trudt said, mulling over his answer. “It would probably say, ‘Get your head out of the sky.’”

