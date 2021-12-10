ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fifi's Lunch Box to close this month

By Howard Greninger Tribune-Star
 6 days ago
Tribune-Star/Howard GreningerClosing: Fifi’s Lunch Box is slated to close Dec. 18. The owners say the pandemic and related issues have hit the business hard.

After opening on Wabash Avenue in 2015, Fifi’s Lunch Box at 2918 Wabash Avenue is slated to close Dec. 18.

The location will reopen in mid-January as Babo’s Cafe, a new business for Samir and Svetlana Ikanovic, who are buying the building. The new business will have a totally different menu.

Fifi’s owners Jacqueline Ruff and Claudine Dollinger cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason they are leaving the business.

“2020 really, really drained us hard,” Dollinger said, adding the restaurant has been on the real estate market for months.

“The pandemic really did it,” Ruff said.

“And we survived it, but we were working from open to close for nine months. Just me and Jackie and a skeleton crew,” Dollinger said.

“And no one wanted to work,” Ruff said, as the restaurant experienced a staffing shortage.

“There was a product shortage and an increase in the cost of goods. It just seemed time” to step away, Dollinger said.

“It just ran its course. We would have to make changes and raise our prices. It is time to pass the baton on,” she said.

For Fifi’s fans, that means “you have two weeks to come in to get your Fifi’s fix and use those gift cards!” Dollinger said.

Ruff and Dollinger on Wednesday announced their closing date on Facebook.

Ruff said she plans to take time off “to recalibrate and get healthy and spend more time with family.

“There is the realization with the pandemic how things can change so quickly and how lives can change so quickly and end so quickly,” she said. “It is important to spend time with your family. I have missed so many events and not had time to spend with family.”

Dollinger said she also plans to spend time with family and travel.

The two said they also want to extend their thanks to their workers and customers.

The catering business is closing, too, and the two will put their food truck up for sale.

Running the food truck, trying to cater and running the restaurant with a small staff was difficult, Ruff said.

“We are having to turn down catering work, which is profitable,” Ruff said. “But if we can’t get out from behind the grill because we are short-staffed, we can’t commit to other jobs.”

Dollinger added, “Plus the festival circuit during COVID — we lost all the festivals for the food truck. Then, this year, we only did maybe four festivals just because of staffing shortages.”

Ruff added, “We survived it and we felt it was probably in our best business interest to get out while we are still ahead.”

Dollinger summed up their experience.

“Like Seinfield, we want to go out on top,” she said of the sitcom television series that ran from 1989 to 1998. “We want to go out with a bang, instead of going down with the ship, if you will.”

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.

